The protagonist may well be Krasznahorkai himself, but we are only ever introduced to him as “László Stein,” a visitor to China utterly dependent on an interpreter who ferries sentences between Chinese and Hungarian. The two of them take rickety buses and descend unsteady stairs carved into mountains, shiver in cold, rainy weather, and sip tea in workshops where Buddhas are carved. Stein’s hope is to find pockets of authenticity in a country being overtaken by ravenous consumerism, and to do this he and his interpreter “are now decisively avoiding everything about which they determined ... to be false, fraudulent, fake, not original, rubbish, just a bad copy.” Because so much of what they see has been erased or destroyed, each encounter with authentic history and culture feels revelatory. The first quarter of the book is given over to describing a bus trip and the two men’s arrival at a monastery, and when they finally see the peak of a mountain they are headed for, even the weather changes from rain and fog: “The sun is shining everywhere, it shines directly through the grimy windows of the minivan, every color is sharp, deep, warm, and everything is floating in the green.” But the experience is fleeting, and every such illumination is swiftly followed by further fog and darkness.

DESTRUCTION AND SORROW BENEATH THE HEAVENS by László Krasznahorkai Seagull Books, 320 pp., $30.00

Still, in Krasznahorkai’s eyes China has preserved enough of its tradition and cultural history that there at least remains some hope for such moments, which in turn can open the door to transcendence. At one point, a workshop master expresses astonishment that Hungary’s population is merely ten million people, in contrast to China’s billion-plus, and hints that the larger population inherently has greater cultural wealth and stability. Both countries have suffered under Communist regimes, but China has not experienced the isolation of a quasi-orphaned language or the ruination of World War II. If Krasznahorkai’s homeland is merely waiting for another apocalypse, as his books suggest, then China offers the beauty and history he seeks.

But he is no Orientalist intent on colonizing and oversimplifying this foreign culture. Indeed, he detests the tourists whose dollars and euros are turning its cities and towns into flashy attractions and empty façades. A Chinese professor presumes that Stein is romanticizing China: “You, sir, have only been here a few days, and you only see the surface.” Stein’s riposte underscores his emotional involvement: “He has been here for months, and not for the first time ... he has been coming here since 1990, and he sees an unrelenting process.” The question is if there is some way to stop or reverse it.

The remaining three-quarters of Destruction and Sorrow Beneath the Heavens is given over to conversations between himself and various Chinese representatives—professors, monks, carvers, passersby—many of whom do not even seem aware of how much is swiftly being lost in the name of progress. László Stein is sustained by the thought that “the sky that clouded above him was the same sky that clouded above Li Taibai and all of Chinese classical poetry, and all of Chinese tradition, and this filled him with happiness just to know that it was the same sky; only now he feels so uncertain.” When he mentions this thought to a smoker named Tang Xiaodu, he objects. “No, these are not the same heavens any more, he answers very softly, all the while not looking at Stein. Here on the earth below, everything has changed. There is no more Buddhism, no more Taoism, there are no monasteries, no painting and no music, no poetry and no tradition—everything here below has changed, so how then could the heavens above us be the same?”

László Stein’s astonishment is all the greater, then, when near the end of the book Tang Xiaodu sends him to the Garden of the Master of the Nets. “They perceive that the Suzhou Garden exists, and that the classical beauties of this stratum have remained, in their essence, undisturbed ... he has stepped into the lost traditions of China; Stein does not understand how this can be possible, but this is how it is.” The traveler and the interpreter walk around the space, and the experience is so enthralling that it is as if time has stopped; the sun’s descent shakes them out of their reverie but does not shake their newfound reverence. Maybe, this book suggests, the past can indeed be preserved and beauty can transcend destruction and mere mortality.