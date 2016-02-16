Christians, by contrast, are fully at liberty to look Christian—nobody would blink if one wore a cross or crucifix on a necklace, and Catholics like Joe Biden or Rick Santorum have their foreheads ashed on Ash Wednesday. Not only can they look Christian, they can sound Christian too. They can sing about their Christianity, as when the Pentecostal attorney general, John Ashcroft, wrote and badly sang that bizarre patriotic/Christian mash-up hymn, and they can talk about it—former congressman Floyd H. Flake is at liberty to preach with the rolling cadences of the black church. Senator Ted Cruz can even hold a news conference at his home church. What’s more, they can be Catholic and evangelical Protestant at once, like Senator Marco Rubio. The more kinds of Christian, the better!

Not only do Jewish politicians avoid looking or dressing in ways that suggest they’re Jewish, but they avoid talking about their faith. Lieberman never gave a major talk that explained how his Judaism gave him an outlook different from a Christian’s. For Sanders, the honest Jewish talk would be different, but no less difficult: He could discuss how he left ritual observance behind, decided not to go to synagogue, married out of the faith. He could discuss how he, as a Jew, plans to handle the charges of dual loyalty if he praises Israel, or of self-loathing if he criticizes Israel. The kind of discussion that Barack Obama, when circumstances demanded it, has had about race—“If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon”—is what I’d love to hear from a Jewish politician about Judaism.

I am grateful that we live in a country where Christians can be publicly Christian. But let’s admit that, Lieberman notwithstanding, being publicly “out,” in the most chutzpadik sense, is not a privilege that Jews seem to think they have earned—or at least not when they take the national stage. Sanders seems to have warm feelings about his heritage, which came out when he was more of a local politician. As mayor of Burlington, Vermont, he worked with Lubavitcher Hasidic Jews to facilitate the public display of a menorah, and wore a yarmulke for its lighting. And he used to speak about his time in Israel, where he (briefly) partook in that sadly attenuated rite of passage for lefty Jews, work on a kibbutz. But such talk is long gone.

I wonder if Jews of Lieberman’s and Sanders’s generation have lingering fears that their Judaism could hurt them with voters in places like Iowa. They grew up in an era when Jews always worried about how they were seen; my mother remembers her mother always worrying aloud, when hearing news reports of some major criminal being caught, “Oh, thank goodness he’s not one of ours.” (Come to think of it, I have that reaction, and I was born in 1974.) Maybe Sanders felt he could be a little more Jewish in Burlington, where he knew most of his voters, than in Iowa. Maybe Lieberman, courting votes among the Wasps of Greenwich, never felt that safe at all.

But the time is overdue for some out and proud Jews on the national stage. After all, in a Gallup poll from last June, 91 percent of voters polled said they’d vote for a well-qualified Jewish candidate from their party—a number higher than for gays and lesbians, Muslims, even evangelical Christians (!). What group ranked lowest, below even atheists? Socialists. If Bernie can be out about his far-left politics, he should be flying his tallis like a cape.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that, in the pre–Yom Kippur ritual of Kapparot, some Orthodox Jews kill chickens by swinging them over their heads. The chickens are not butchered until afterward.