On October 25, 2007, the Heritage Auction Gallery of Dallas sold a strand of black hair taken from the dead body of revolutionary leader Che Guevara. The lone bidder—Bill Butler, a book dealer—paid an eye-popping $119,500 for the relic. At the time, Butler said he wanted to add a piece of this great leader to his collection of 1960s memorabilia. Earlier in the year, the same auction house had sold a lock of President Abraham Lincoln’s hair for $11,095 and one of Confederate General J. E. B. Stuart’s hair for $44,812. Hair from famous people commands high prices. But why?

For collectors, hair houses the spirit of the person who grew it. By possessing the hair, collectors feel as if they own a tangible piece of that person. There are many different cultures—past and present—that believe hair houses a person’s life force. References to the spirits embedded in hair both attached to and separated from the body are found in myth and culture. For example, in Greek mythology, Mnemosyne, mother of the nine muses, stores her remarkable memory in her very long hair. In the Bible, Samson stored his strength not in his muscles but in his hair—so when his two-timing lover cut his hair, he lost his remarkable might and didn’t recover it until his hair regrew. In Japanese tradition, the sumo wrestler’s force resides in his hair; cutting a sumo’s long hair during the retirement ceremony signals the end of his fighting career. Many people have believed that the essence of a person is connected to hair, and it was a common thought that wounding hair—even if detached from the body—could cause bodily harm. By this way of thinking, West African Yoruba people protect their cut hairs lest the spirit embedded in them come under the influence of a malefactor who could exploit them. Folklore from more than a few cultures has stories of demonic sorcerers (or sorceresses) who apply love potions to captured hairs in order to facilitate an unwanted seduction. Hair has also been used in votive offerings, as when Japanese women sacrificed locks of hair to shrines for the safe return of their loved ones, or when modern Indian women donate their hair to temples in expiation for their sins.

People have long cherished hair as memory pieces or religious relics, but the fascination grew in popularity at the time of the English Civil War following the execution of King Charles I. Citizens who had supported the king wore strands of the dead regent’s hair in their jewelry as a token of mourning as well as a declaration of political affiliation. Soon, the custom spread beyond the monarchy to people making a similar kind of mourning jewelry for their own loved ones. These so-called memento mori pieces (Latin for “remember you must die”) typically consisted of a gold locket suspended on a black velvet band. The face of the locket contained a tress of hair from a loved one in a design representing some symbol of death, such as a small coffin, skeleton, hourglass, or gravedigger’s shovel. Inscribed in the locket center was the deceased’s name. One of the most famous celebrants of the memento mori tradition was England’s Queen Victoria. Not only did she enjoy a long rule during the grandest time of the British Empire but she also had an unusual marriage, as royal marriages go. Her consort was Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, a well-educated, innovative, and progressive scholar who was also her indispensable adviser. When he died in 1861, Victoria fell into a long and deep period of mourning. Although she never fully overcame the loss, she found some consolation in keeping Albert’s hair close to herself in lockets, pendants, and rings.

Perhaps inspired by Victoria, 19th-century American women treasured the spiritual properties of hair. To them, clipped hair was used to convey messages of friendship, love, mourning, and family bonds. They kept hair of loved ones close to their everyday life by means of the jewelry they wore, on framed works hanging from their walls, and in albums on their desks and shelves. Martha Washington, an avid devotee of hair jewelry, took hair from state visitors and fashioned them into lockets or frames. Abigail Adams, wife of the second U.S. president, John Adams, had a brooch and stick pin containing hairs from herself, her husband, and her son, John Quincy Adams, the sixth U.S. president. Victorian poet Robert Browning wore a gold ring containing his and his wife’s entwined hair. On the band was the inscription “Ba” and the engraving “God Bless You, June 29, 1861,” the day his wife, Elizabeth Barrett Browning, died.