The world Newton traveled in, and the way he traveled in it, was farfetched. Still, it was one of the consequences of social policies that had defaced the democratic foundations of this nation along racial lines. Newton was responding to police brutality, to unequal treatment in the courts, to the irresponsible, even racist, record of J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI. The terrorist activities and the unconstitutional laws that girded Southern society after Reconstruction embittered Newton, like many others, and gave him his moment.

Newton’s defense of the innocent and downtrodden against the powerful grew out of a loss of faith.

Newton’s defense of the innocent and downtrodden against the powerful grew out of a loss of faith: he did not believe that government would take up the democratic cause of the Negro. And so he advocated violence. It is hard to justify many of his and his followers’ deeds, but as Kenneth O’Reilly has demonstrated in Racial Matters, the actions of the FBI and the resolve of the federal government during the great years of the civil rights movement were so faint of heart that the alienation felt by the Black Panthers was not without reason. The contempt for the dignity and the security of Negroes was unbelievably great. Those were the days when FBI agents merely took notes as civil rights workers were publicly assaulted. O’Reilly shows how the Panthers were undone by counterintelligence and police conspiracies. Yet he doesn’t avoid the fact that the Panthers had gangster tendencies, and that those tendencies fired the combative rhetoric that was known as “murder-mouthing.”

Newton himself said that Malcolm X, clearly the most romantic rabble-rouser of the period, inspired his calls for self-defense, and the early Panther Party’s ten-point program was closely related to that of the Nation of Islam. In the party’s paper, the Declaration of Independence was often cited as justification for taking up arms against unjust circumstances. But the party quickly became a foul-mouthed farce, populated by street thugs who cannot any longer be mistaken for political visionaries. The decline in the movement begun by Rosa Parks and those marvelous young men who sat in at a lunch counter in North Carolina was perhaps most perfectly illustrated by the spectacle of Huey Newton in China, sitting in the Great Hall of the People snorting cocaine and bursting into unintelligible rants, even as elsewhere in the city Kissinger was preparing the way for Nixon. Bravado, self-delusion, and drugs were finally what vied with the tactical brilliance of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the (pre-Black Power) Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee.