The second season of Broad City ended last spring with Abbi and Ilana snuggled together on a Manhattan sidewalk, eating pizza and discussing their goals for the next year. The highwire comedy returns Wednesday night with a wordless sequence that picks up right where that episode ended, catching us up with the duo’s last twelve months of adventures. It’s 90 seconds of unbridled, irrepressible joy, cataloguing life in New York as seen from each girl’s apartment bathroom: Halloween costumes and New Year’s celebrations, party dresses and pregnancy tests, dancing alone and dancing with each other. Watch it now, and then watch it again—the anarchic and intricately constructed montage is filled with tiny jokes and character moments that reward repeat viewing. (Keep an eye out for Hillary Clinton’s memoir!)

Sitcoms—and despite its adventurous spirit, Broad City has settled comfortably into the sitcom form, with episode plots usually driven by Seinfeld-ian misunderstandings and hijinks—are rarely so aware of time’s passage. Yet Broad City doesn’t veer so far from the status quo in the third season. It’s a year later, and Abbi and Ilana are largely unchanged: The season premiere takes the BFFs on another quest narrative across New York City, stumbling through its urban obstacle course and surviving deranged encounters with pop-up shops and trendy brunch restaurants.

But the confident new season sharpens the dynamic between its two leads. In its earliest episodes, Broad City was a buddy comedy between two familiar archetypes: the zany free-spirited slacker gliding through life with oblivious narcissism and the neurotic straight man whose dreams are repeatedly dashed. The innovation was that they were women, inhabiting these roles without apology or reservation. In a review of Broad City’s first season, Slate’s Willa Paskin described Ilana as a “female Bill Murray character,” something she hadn’t seen before. In an essay celebrating Abbi’s character last year, Laura Miller labeled Abbi the Buster Keaton to Ilana’s Harpo Marx.

Just look at the last time the two Broad City gals’ bathroom activities were juxtaposed. In an early season one cold open, we are shown Abbi and Ilana’s workdays side by side: Ilana smokes a bowl in her office bathroom and naps, while Abbi resigns herself to cleaning up vomit in the toilets of Soulstice, the Equinox-style gym where she scrubs floors. This was the relationship in a nutshell—Abbi had unrequited crushes and unfulfilled ambitions, while Ilana flouted rules and emerged untouched. Ilana has sex and gets stoned without anxieties; Abbi does the same, but is a bundle of nerves the whole time. Abbi is anxious to be liked, while Ilana assumes everyone loves her as much as she loves herself. You might say that for many women, Ilana was the dream and Abbi the reality.