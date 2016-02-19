Who Paid for It? The Sanders campaign

Reach: Aired in South Carolina

Impact: Erica Garner is a moving and charismatic advocate for Bernie Sanders in this ad. Her story of losing her father, Eric Garner, to police brutality translates well to the screen. Beautifully shot, the ad also feels less staged than most. It runs for two minutes, much longer than the usual 30- or 60-second campaign commercial, which may also make it more memorable.

Bernie Sanders: “Wheels of Inevitability”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Sanders campaign

Reach: Aired in South Carolina

Impact: With its soaring music and quotes from Martin Luther King, this ad succeeds in its main purpose: painting Bernie Sanders as a transformational leader in the civil rights movement. The message is not quite as powerful as hearing Erica Garner talk about her father in “It’s Not Over,” but it can still give you goosebumps.

This week’s other new ads from the Sanders campaign: “Lucy Flores”

Hillary Clinton: “Brave”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Clinton campaign

Reach: Aired in Nevada, online and on television

Impact: You can see the contrast here between Hillary Clinton’s ads and Bernie Sanders’s. His tend to use soaring music and lofty speeches to make his points about racial justice and immigration. Meanwhile, this characteristic Clinton spot shows the candidate talking softly to a young girl about her parents being deported. The Clinton campaign is trying to show her more human side, perhaps hoping to replicate the teary moment that helped her win the 2008 New Hampshire primary. But while Clinton is clearly emotional in the ad, the setting still makes it feel overly staged, complete with applause in the background and nodding supporters.

This week’s other new ad from the Clinton campaign: “New World,” “Standing”

Marco Rubio: “Future”

Type: Endorsement



Who Paid for It? The Rubio campaign

Reach: Aired in South Carolina

Impact: The format and message of this ad are wholly unexceptional—the script reads like any number of Marco Rubio ads that assert he’s the future. But the person the ad features, endorsing Rubio, is important. Simply by looking young and vibrant, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley helps align Rubio with the next generation of young, conservative leaders.

This week’s other new ads from the Rubio campaign: “Fear,” “Family”

Ted Cruz: “Currency”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? The Cruz campaign

Reach: Aired in South Carolina

Impact: Even amidst the down-and-dirty Republican primary underway in South Carolina, this Ted Cruz attack ad against Donald Trump levels some charges that hit below the belt. By splicing together news footage about Planned Parenthood “harvesting the organs of aborted fetuses for money” with Trump saying Planned Parenthood “serves a good function,” the ad implies that the media mogul supports the practice. Trump has never done so—and he’s suing Cruz for defamation.

Ted Cruz: “Supreme Trust”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? The Cruz campaign

Reach: Aired in South Carolina

Impact: You have to give Ted Cruz credit for finding a new way to slip Donald Trump’s October 1999 interview on Meet the Press into yet another ad. At least four other campaign spots from the Cruz campaign and other outside groups have used exactly the same clip of Trump telling Tim Russert, “I am pro-choice in every respect.” But the idea that Trump would appoint a pro-choice justice to the Supreme Court to replace the late Antonin Scalia feels like a bit of a stretch, particularly since Trump says he no longer supports abortion rights, except in cases of rape and incest.

Ted Cruz: “Sales Pitch”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? The Cruz campaign

Reach: Aired in South Carolina

Impact: The fact that Marco Rubio championed a path to citizenship is a pretty tired line of attack by now, but the way Ted Cruz’s campaign presents it in this ad is actually quite original. The commercial splices together clips from Rubio and President Obama, making the Florida senator sound like he’s mimicking the president almost word-for-word. The montage is a subtler way to argue that Rubio is in Obama’s pocket than the rhetoric Cruz usually employs.

This week’s other new ads from the Cruz campaign: “Chance,” “Marco Can’t Hide the Facts”

Donald Trump: “Illegal Immigration”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Trump campaign

Reach: Aired in South Carolina and Nevada

Impact: This ad recounts how an undocumented immigrant “gunned down” a young man named Jamiel Shaw outside his Los Angeles home. A spot like this would normally be denounced for exploiting racial biases against Latino immigrants, but this one has gotten very little blowback, suggesting that the press has simply come to expect race-baiting from Trump.

Jeb Bush: “Iceberg”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Right to Rise, the super PAC backing Jeb Bush

Reach: Aired nationally on Fox News and in South Carolina, as part of a nearly $12 million ad buy in the state on TV, radio, and the Internet.

Impact: The ad gurus at Right to Rise have a penchant for dropping exceedingly random metaphors into their campaign commercials: First weathervanes, then disembodied dancing boots, and now a dripping ice sculpture of Donald Trump, which shows up in the ad with no explanation of why his business failures mean he should be pictured as an ice sculpture.

This week’s other new ads from Right to Rise: “Suck Ups,” “Same Resume”

John Kasich: “Healing”

Type: Biographical ad



Who Paid for It? The Kasich campaign

Reach: Aired in South Carolina

Impact: John Kasich never mentioned his religiosity in his New Hampshire ads, but now that he’s campaigning in Bible Belt South Carolina, he’s suddenly channeling an evangelical preacher with lines like, “I discovered my purpose by discovering the Lord.”

This week’s other new ads from the Kasich campaign: “100 Days”

