Her most vivid example of the opportunities withheld from women is illustrated in a reversal of genders. The Baroque painter Murillo leaves a canvas unfinished and his “mulatto” works on it without permission but is freed after showing great talent. Ridge postulates that “a girl slave who had the temerity to dream of painting a white Virgin would probably have been raped.” “Sex antagonism has been expressed in every age,” and Ridge speaks of Athens, with its “strange spectacle of artists and philosophers on one side and stunted illiterate, cow-like women on the other” that is saved only by “the so-called courtesans.” She then turned to politics and noted that the “present occupation by women of men’s places in industry” was occurring only because of the war. If it had continued, the women would be once again at the “task of providing fodder for still more deadly cannons.”



She didn’t believe in the promotion of women’s rights “as much as a human rights movement, that stands squarely linked to stand and fall with the rise and fall of the proletariat of the world.” She claimed that “the aspirations of women and the aims of labor are two things that can no longer be dictated by governments” and that fear is the only thing holding them back.



When women have realized “that art must transcend fear, and that thought is a spiritual substance to be molded like clay—they too will be the masters of dreams.” She refused even to acknowledge the still current argument cultural critic Vance Thompson made twenty years earlier: “When with simian— the feminine is nearer the simian than the masculine— ease they imitate the gestures of an artist one must always look in the background for a man.” She saw “a great future for women in creative art.”

She did not waste time blaming men for suppressing women’s creativity, but proposed an androgynous blending between what Drake calls “the male/intellect—female/intuition polarity” that would enable “real equality and an end to sexual antagonism between men and women.” She put it succinctly: “Woman is not and never has been man’s natural inferior.”

She wanted women to work “not merely toward reorganization and reform, but toward the construction of a completely new social and economic fabric”—an insight that anarchist writer Voltairine De Cleyre and Emma Goldman would have agreed with, if not inspired. She was tremendously moved by the Russian Revolution and saw it as the place where feminism would result in liberty for both sexes, part of the “Woman Renaissance” that she felt was taking place at the time. Her contention was that if men and women could work together, America would finally overtake Europe as the intellectual and artistic world leader.

Envisioned as a sort of sideshow for this new strange practice of modernism, the Others Speakers Bureau was to have toured other Midwestern cities, according to the March 1919 issue of the magazine. Ridge was the only one to have spoken in St. Louis where she delivered her “The Growth of Individualism in American Poetry” to a good crowd, and afterwards went on to Chicago. Robert Frost, Vachel Lindsay, Carl Sandburg, and Wallace Stevens were to have lectured in Chicago in the fall and winter. But the first season of the lecture series was its last—no reason given. Nonetheless, William Saphier reported in the next Others issue that “the result [of the tour] was that Lola Ridge, Conrad Aiken, Alfred Kreymborg and William Carlos Williams visited Chicago, addressed hundreds of people, made a great many friends and sold lots of books.”

Ridge’s speech received enough praise (although no reviews) that she repaired to Montreal with unsolicited money given to “individuals working for society along radical lines,” to expand her speech to book-length, with chapters on “Woman’s Creative Past, The Nature of Aesthetic Emotion, Man’s Conception of Womanhood as the Rib, Puritanism and Art, The Bisexual Nature of Genius, The Inner Room, Sex Antagonism, Motherhood and the Creative Will, and Woman’s Future in Creative Art.”



But she sensed that the project wasn’t going to be popular. “People hate to mistake you for a lamb and then catch the glint of teeth,” she wrote after her presentation in Chicago. She never completed the book and finally discarded it nine years later when Viking, then her publisher, withdrew its support on the grounds that she would have no readers.



This piece has been adapted from the author’s book Anything That Burns You: Lola Ridge, Radical Poet, out this month from Schaffner Press.