Compared to the lustrous ideals that inform the pursuit of a single-payer system, talking about profitability seems downright grungy. But businesses need to stay profitable in order to stay afloat, and medical practices are no different. Even not-for-profits need sufficient revenue to keep the doors open. Talking about substantially reducing payment to medical providers in one fell swoop, as though doctors and hospitals will say, “Alrighty then,” and carry on providing the exact same services without any appreciable change to patients strains credulity.

For my practice, it would immediately put pressure on us to eliminate services we provide that do not generate any revenue. As it stands, every patient of ours who gets admitted to the hospital is seen by one of our providers, even if they’re not admitted to our service. We visit our patients in the hospital every day because we believe strongly that doing so keeps us informed about and involved in the management of our patients’ care, even if we’re not ultimately in charge of that care at any given time. It generates no income for the practice when we do this, and it’s hard to see how we could keep paying providers for this service when they could be in the office seeing patients instead.

Further, every well-child exam at our practice is scheduled for a full 30 minutes, and for medically complex patients we dedicate an entire hour. Giving ample time to discuss each patient’s care thoroughly, answer all the parents’ questions, and offer guidance about important health and safety issues is a value we hold strongly. But the pressure to maximize patient volume could put that value in jeopardy.

And despite pressure to see as many patients as possible, it’s still very likely that we would need to reduce payroll costs to stay in the black. Even if you factor in a reduction in our already-thin billing personnel (a prospect I don’t greet with any joy, as these are employees I care about), and even with the substantial haircut my partners and I would doubtless take to support our staff as much as possible, we’d have to pay our providers less. This may be a matter of blithe unconcern to advocates of Sanders’s plan, but it would almost certainly mean we’d have to make compromises in what we ask our providers to do.

We’re currently open seven days a week. Even on major holidays, we make a provider available for urgent sick visits to the office. If you call our number outside regular office hours, at any time of the day, it’s one of our physicians or nurse practitioners who gets the page. It’s hard to see us maintaining that level of availability while simultaneously cutting the pay of people who show up on Sundays and take those two o’clock in the morning phone calls.