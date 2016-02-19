In her collection of essays on learning to be blind, Sight Unseen, Georgina Kleege describes realizing that what is for her an expanse of green is something that a sighted person would see as a field of individual blades of grass, perhaps with insects crawling between. Her response, though, was not envy, but perplexed wonder: “What do sighted people do with all this visual detail?” she marveled. An expanse of green was her reality, against which a riot of sight felt excessive, superfluous. For her, the 90 percent of her vision she lost in adolescence was just one way to describe her visual orientation: “I would rather go to an art gallery or movie theater than a concert hall,” as she puts it; “although my eyes are blind, my brain is still sighted … I know what it means to be sighted, because I live in a sighted world.”



SEEING RED by Lina Meruane Deep Vellum, 170 pp., $14.95

For the sighted, “blindness” is usually a metaphor, an analogy, and a figure of speech; it’s an idea, something you can talk about, or imagine (or imagine that you can imagine). But one-eyed men in kingdoms of the blind, or none so blind as they who will not see, these idioms that transform blindness into an abstraction prevent us from understanding sight. Sight is not something you can see: it’s the one thing you can’t perceive, in fact. Sight is invisible until it disappears.

Lina Meruane’s autobiographical novel Seeing Red begins with the moment she lost her vision, when a blood vessel burst in her eye and her sight came into focus: a blind spot, a migraine, an absence, and a mist of red descending. In the novel, it’s a moment she has long anticipated. Having been born with a congenital weakness in her eyes, her doctors have laboriously described to her the event that will bring her sight to an end, an event which she has filled in with her imagination. She cannot see it, of course; she can only look forward to its inevitability, struggling to defer its inexorable approach. But this life is hardly living. Burdened by warnings and advice, she waits for the moment when the arteries will break by living in denial: She must not hold her breath; she must not cough; she must not lean over; she must not lift. She must not dance. She must not drink. She must not have sex. To see, she must not live. And so she does not.

By contrast, the moment she sees “the most shockingly beautiful black blood I’ve ever seen” is when it is suddenly too late to not do anything. The die is cast; she no longer has eyesight to lose, and will see her own blindness from that point on. But even her doctor cannot see what she can see: As he peers into her diluted pupil (“like he was looking into a keyhole”), he can only make out the same “bloody nothing” that has filled her eyes. And where he sees nothing, she now sees so much, an excessive and overwhelming superfluity that floods the world in red. This is where the novel begins: As her eyes fill up with blood, she begins to see, and live.