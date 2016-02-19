The battle for the Democratic presidential nomination is providing the backdrop for an increasingly nasty fight within American liberalism. On this episode of Primary Concerns, host Brian Beutler welcomes two guests to discuss their conflicted feelings about both candidates, and to prove that progressives can indeed reason with one another. Rick Perlstein is a historian, a national correspondent for The Washington Spectator, and a Sanders supporter. Michelle Goldberg is an author, Slate columnist, and recently converted Hillary Clinton fan. And yes, they do get along.

In our second segment, Georgetown University law professor and libertarian legal thinker Randy Barnett joins the show to discuss Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s sudden death, and the legacy (and power vacuum) he leaves behind.

