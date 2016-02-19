The rosy assumptions about the stimulus belied Romer’s earlier studies of how much federal spending it would take to fill the “output gap” from the Great Recession. She initially put the number at $1.7 trillion-$1.8 trillion, but during the transition period between the end of Bush’s term and the beginning of Obama’s, Larry Summers dismissed her findings, most likely in a bid to prevent Congress from getting sticker shock. So Romer revised her own numbers down to $1.2 trillion. President Obama never even saw that compromise figure; Summers stripped it out, leaving a topline figure of $850 billion. Eventually the stimulus topped out around $787 billion.

So Romer should have known that a stimulus at less than half of her initial proposal wouldn’t keep unemployment at 8 percent. But she stated that publicly, whether for political expediency or some other unknown reason. It’s OK to get the projections wrong, but not to author obviously optimistic numbers and later condemn a fellow economist doing the same thing as “running against our party’s best traditions of evidence-based policy making.”

I don’t want to pick on Romer. Goolsbee’s claim in March 2007, after the housing bubble peaked and foreclosures began to skyrocket, that “the mortgage market has become more perfect, not more irresponsible” is perhaps one of the worst economic arguments of the past several decades. The point is this: Economic forecasts are a tricky business. They are not a dividing line between “savvy” and “unsavvy” economists, because the allegedly savvy ones get things wrong just as spectacularly and just as often as the allegedly unsavvy ones.

What’s more troubling is how Democratic mainstream economists use these tactics to boot anyone not preaching from the incrementalist gospel out of the serious club. There are problems with Friedman’s projections; it’s unlikely that we will regain the same labor force participation as the late 1990s when the population now is so much older, for example. But the ferocity of the response—from people who have spent their careers making flawed economic forecasts—suggests that the real issue here is that the establishment is uncomfortable with the more far-reaching aspects of the Sanders economic agenda.

Instead of going point by point on those agenda items, the CEA chairs decided to argue from authority, dismissing Friedman’s numbers as prima facie absurd. This “do you know who I am?” style of argument, first off, is just a bad look if the goal is to persuade. But it also ignores how there is no real authority when it comes to making decade-long economic forecasts. Some humility on that front would be in order.