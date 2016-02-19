Sanders needs to prove he can win over Latinos, Asian-Americans, and African-Americans—there’s no other way that he can seriously compete for the nomination. Clinton, conversely, needs to prove that her “firewall” of non-white support, which she’s also counting on in the upcoming Southern primaries, is going to be strong enough to block Sanders.

Because it is a caucus state, polling in Nevada is tricky. As Donald Trump learned in Iowa, you can lead the polls, but voters new to the system aren’t always willing to show up for the complex rigors of caucusing—and Sanders, in particular, will be hoping to draw out young, first-time voters. But the polls that exist show a tight race, in essence a toss-up. The closeness of the race is remarkable given that Nevada had long been expected to be a Clinton cakewalk.

Perhaps for this reason, the Clinton camp has been trying to tamp down expectations. Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon even argued on MSNBC that there are “reasons to believe that Senator Sanders should fare well in a state like Nevada. Obviously there’s an important Hispanic element to the Democratic caucus-goer universe in Nevada, but it’s still a state that is 80 percent white voters.”

Not quite. The 2008 caucus turnout, when Clinton squared off against Barack Obama, was 35 percent non-white—and the non-white population has grown steadily in the state in the eight years since. Clinton had to walk back her staffer’s comments, saying, “I love Nevada, and Nevada was put into this early process because of diversity.” That diverse electorate gave Clinton a majority of the county delegates in 2008, even though superior organizing by Barack Obama’s team won him more national delegates (13 to Clinton’s twelve). Team Clinton therefore has a historical advantage in the state, and the campaign invested heavily—and early—in organizing to ensure that it can maximize the delegate count.

Sanders has been aggressive in courting young, working-class Latinos in Nevada. The state was especially hard hit by the Great Recession of 2008, and there’s evidence that Sanders’s message of economic populism is resonating. “It is clear to me when Mom is out working, Dad is out working and the kids are out working, wages in America are too damn low,” Sanders told a packed audience in Las Vegas at a recent rally. It’s a message that has clearly helped him make headway in Nevada.