When such a “chosen” community declines, my theory continues, cognitive dissonance can emerge: How could we, the necessarily greatest community, be weak or even non-dominant? The umma has been living with this confusion for centuries. As Sayyid Abul A’la Mawdudi, one of radical Islamism’s mid-20th century founders, sermonized: “Your honor, which no one dared to touch, is now being trampled upon. … You are Muslims and yet are slaves! This situation is impossible as it is for an object to be white and black.” Many Americans similarly, if usually more subtly, worry about their nation’s descent from Cold War titan to post-recession “leader from behind.” In his book Time to Get Tough! Making America #1 Again, however, Trump is characteristically unsubtle: “The country I love is a total economic disaster right now. We have become a laughingstock, the world’s whipping boy, blamed for everything, credited for nothing, given no respect. You see and feel it all around you, and so do I.”

When presented with such a dissonant reality, the theory concludes, at least two explanations can safeguard the community’s sense of “chosen-ness.” Trump embodies the first, and Cruz the second. Radical Islamists employ both.

The first is an appeal to conspiracy theories. Furtive, evil, abnormal, foreign forces have intervened to keep the community’s greatness at bay, goes the argument. The community is thereby not ultimately responsible for any of its failures, and thus there is no need to downgrade its identity, which has been suppressed unnaturally. Greatness will blossom again, almost as a matter of logical or scientific necessity, once the community sheds the conspiracies. This is the essence of Trump’s message. To “Make America Great Again,” we must kick and keep out those outsiders responsible for our malaise—Muslims and, especially, Hispanics. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems,” Trump said about Mexico. “And they’re bringing those problems to us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” Trump proposes few specific policies beyond deporting all eleven million undocumented Hispanics currently living in the U.S. (and then repatriating the “good ones”), building a wall on the Mexican border, and banning all Muslim visitors to the U.S.

The second explanation is an appeal to ideological purity. It responds to the worry that the period of decline has disproven the connection between the community’s identity and worldly greatness, between, say, American-ness and American supremacy. The explanation is that, to the contrary, the decline has demonstrated that the community has neglected its identity. And only when the community recommits itself to the values at the core of this identity will power and prosperity return. This is Cruz’s proposed solution. “What is the promise of America?” Cruz asked at the speech at Liberty University announcing his candidacy. “The revolutionary idea that this country was founded upon is that our rights don’t come from man. They come from God Almighty. And that the purpose of the Constitution, as Thomas Jefferson put it, is to serve as chains to bind the mischief of government.” If we revert to the core values of God and small government, Mr. Cruz argues, not only will we restore our moral purity, but our political problems will evaporate—for instance, “instead of economic stagnation, booming economic growth.” “The power of the American people when we rise up and stand for liberty knows no bounds,” Cruz concluded.

Radical Islamists, meanwhile, appeal to both narratives, blaming Muslim decline on the “Zionist-Crusader” conspiracy, and arguing that by returning to the perceived core of Islam, which they interpret wildly into a totalitarian ideology, Muslims can restore their relative political power. As much a map to Heaven, radical Islamism conceives of itself as a rulebook for social and political success on Earth.