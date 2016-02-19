A BID’s creation is fairly straightforward. After petitioning a municipality to create a BID, the city government determines if a plurality of business owners are against the BID, a much lower hurdle than a majority of positive votes. Some business owners might never respond to the ballot, while others might support it, fed up with how the city is taking care of their neighborhood. Once the city passes legislation allowing the BID, the area affected exits democratic control, with major decisions—including street cleaning, homelessness outreach, and use of space—determined by the BID. BIDs can hire its own security to patrol an area, effectively control who is offered retail space, kick out street vendors, and influence legislation and expansion efforts. A Board of Directors, made up mostly of commercial landlords who sometimes don’t even live near the area where the BID is calling the shots, generally manages the districts.

While many boards have token directors consisting of community members and small business owners, these local stakeholders are never a majority. BIDs have been found to drive up commercial rents in the immediate aftermath of their formation; they also levy a mandatory fee from property owners every year, a cost that’s usually handed down to tenants. And BIDs are growing at a dramatic rate. As of 2011, the date of the last BID census, California led with 232 BIDs, with New York in second at 115. All of this growth has happened as researchers have begun to question the effectiveness of BID’s: A 2014 survey found that the districts actually negatively impact areas with significant levels of independent retail.

This month, the New York City Council voted to drastically increase the amount of funding for nine Business Improvement Districts across the city, including areas of Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Manhattan, placing an even larger financial burden on small businesses. (It’s important to note that New York City has no form of commercial rent control.) Advocates for BIDs, which include conservative think tank The Manhattan Institute, as well as former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and the progressive current Mayor Bill de Blasio, argue that the safety and aesthetic improvements the BID undertakes benefit business in the first place. There’s some merit to advocates’ claims: A 2015 survey found that Hispanic-owned businesses in New York, which are suffering badly across the city, have fared better in areas closer to BIDs than other businesses.

What was once an emergency measure by business owners in cities with a diminished tax base has become a power play for the future of urban space. By removing the interests of small business owners as well as community members from the equation, property owners can remake a neighborhood as they see fit. Already these actors wield enormous power, but have had to deal with democratic mechanisms that would temper their vision. If the BID model continues to proliferate, the commons that make a city great could be completely at the disposal of a single class, one that’s inherently opposed to discourse and organizing. And while cities like New York, Raleigh, San Francisco, and Phoenix are all in a rush to expand these spaces under the impression that BIDs help jumpstart the neighborhoods that are primed for development, it might be time to reconsider.

It’s theoretically possible that a Business Improvement District can help a community and help small businesses grow through actions like improving garbage collection, putting on public events, and providing the tools small businesses need to navigate bureaucracy. But too often BIDs have turned against the businesses they were meant to serve, making the cost of entry into a new area even higher for local merchants, or lacking the transparency needed to instill trust from the community.