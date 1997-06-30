This kind of willing self-surrender is Wallace’s worst fear. It is the threat that drug addiction’s slavery, and Infinite Jest’s “recursive loops,” and the dreadful paranoia of the appearance-obsessed, all pose to the individual who would be “the rational and articulate protagonist of his own drama.” But Wallace doesn’t put the hypnosis scene to its expected use. It doesn’t become one more allegory of Americans’ loss of self-control or their slavery to artificial fantasies. Instead, he comes to see the experience of hypnosis as something neither “entertaining” nor “depressing” but merely, in his own fondly chosen word, “weird.” The oddness of the occasion does not stimulate him to draw any lessons from it. Instead it frees him to do some fantasizing of his own.

And so, trying to avoid the mesmerist’s influence, Wallace falls into his own “trance,” where he comes to see the ship from the outside, through a drowning man’s eyes. When he snaps out of it, he is back on shore. And now he believes that, having survived his adventure, he may be able to cope with “adult demands.” It was “good to be on” and now it is “good to get off.” The movement away from sentience is where Infinite Jest ends. But the essay reverses the novel’s drift: it flirts with a reinvigorated sense of purpose and composure. Wallace is trying to live up to the straightforward, if not particularly demanding, ideal that he offered earlier in the essay: “Day to day I have to make all sorts of choices about what is good and important and fun, and then I have to live with the forfeiture of all the other options those choices foreclose.”

What could these stumbling, ostentatiously sincere words mean? It is a little hard to accept Wallace’s sudden humbleness. And his declarations of impending adulthood do not ring very true. “Good and demanding and fun”: this is the very language of the awkward teenager that he aspires to leave behind. “Fun” is an ideal of quick, even instant gratification; it lowers the level of Wallace’s ambition and takes back the seriousness that he just expressed. What if it turns out that the good and the demanding are not “fun”? It usually turns out that way. Still, Wallace’s talk of “forfeitures” and foreclosures is encouraging. For once, his compulsion to make his own thoughts, though still present, is held in check. It’s as if he’s searching for a set of words that are simply too serious to play with, words that have the weight of deeds.

For all the brilliant expansiveness of his writing, Wallace’s great subject is the anxiety of introspection. In his hands, self-awareness is a scary thing. What his fictional characters express with their vast piles of words is, essentially, terror; and with the same vast piles of words they try to hold off (and laugh at) that terror. The only options that are forbidden to them are self-confidence and self-forgetfulness. And so Wallace’s universe is finally not as sprawling as his novel. His fiction would benefit greatly from the acknowledgment that strength and work and the transcendence of the self are also parts of the human comedy. With such a thought in mind, this remarkable writer might be able to create sober, autonomous human beings with as much intimacy, and as little caricature, as he brings to his descriptions of frightened teenagers and damaged adults.