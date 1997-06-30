He dreams he’s riding due north on a bus the same color as its own exhaust, passing again and again the same gutted cottages and expanse of heaving sea, weeping.... He dreams he looks in a mirror and sees nothing and keeps trying to clean the mirror with his sleeve. One dream consists only of the color blue, too vivid, like the blue of a pool. An unpleasant smell keeps coming up his throat. He’s both in a bag and holding a bag.

Many readers have complained about Infinite Jest’s bitterly pessimistic ending. Hal’s loss of speech, Gately’s prospects of recovery, the resolution of the “continental emergency” that follows the circulation of the fatal “Entertainment”: all of these plotlines are left hanging in the air, mysteries that refuse to be solved. (Some readers will probably spend decades combing the book for clues.) In many ways, however, the drive toward oblivion is the novel’s proper end. Wallace can only hold together his commitments to genuine feelings, and to the ironic deflation of those feelings, by imagining a space where neither one is possible. When he gets there, the effect is oddly lulling, a song that’s faded out. In an Enfield term paper, Hal had predicted that after the “bureaucratic hero” of postmodernism there would arise the “hero of non-action,” who is “one beyond calm, divorced from all stimulus.” For all its hectic verve and incessant noise, Infinite Jest drives toward passivity and the cessation of action, toward a calm that lies somewhere between peacefulness and death. But not, of course, without protest: on the bus back from a tennis meet, the students read the immobile adventures of Oblomov, and they appear, we are told, “very unhappy indeed.”



Whatever its other distinctions, Wallace’s nonfiction is nearly as ambitious as his fiction. In A Supposedly Fun Thing I’ll Never Do Again, he gathers essays and travelogues written over the course of the decade. They include lengthy excursions into the mind of David Lynch, the state of the novel in an age of television, and the uses of leisure time on a cruise ship holiday. Throughout the collection, Wallace paints a morose portrait of a TV-addled society obsessed with “watching and being watched.” He also paints—it must be said—an equally morose portrait of himself. Wallace apologizes for losing track of his thesis; he convicts himself of being just as “aloof and sardonic and depressed” as the “hip young rebels” he complains about; and he confesses that he is just as concerned with how he appears to others as the cruise ship conformists he derides. The book might have been called Advertisements Against Myself.

As a reporter, Wallace practices a rather original brand of anti-journalism. He wants to watch, but he doesn’t want to be seen. Like Hal, the frightened writer seems to retreat to the periphery of the room. In a profile of David Lynch, he explains that “[I] have no idea how to interview somebody.” Visiting the Illinois State Fair, he avoids the rides, wanly pointing out that his chief goal in life is to “subject my nervous system to as little stress as possible.” And his grand cruise ship adventure ends with a sullen retreat to his cabin. Hobbled by his hesitation, Wallace too often resorts to cheap caricature: the cruise ship passengers are a mass of “ectoplasm,” the crowds at the state fair resemble a “Batan march of docile consumption.” These are artfully turned banalities, mistakenly presented as if they were brilliantly derisive witticisms. It’s hard to distinguish the scorn from the self-pity.