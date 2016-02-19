As the media picked Harper Lee apart, their—my—actions sounded a sadly familiar note. She had retreated into silence precisely because it was a way to maintain her voice when others claimed different. Think of that awful, insulting rumor: that her childhood friend Truman Capote contributed so much to the making of To Kill a Mockingbird that he might as well have written it—a rumor that Capote himself, apparently, delighted in perpetuating. Think of Lee’s research for In Cold Blood, pivotal in many critical ways, but virtually unacknowledged upon the book’s 1966 publication, when it was Capote that received the kudos and accolades, leaving little for Lee.

Perhaps that’s why, when the “big reveal” of Go Set A Watchman turned out to be that the older, more frail Atticus Finch of the novel was a racist, to twenty-something Jean Louise’s mortification and horror, I saw it a little differently from the outraged masses who felt Harper Lee had absconded with their childhood. Watchman felt, albeit in a more clumsily written, unedited way, like Lee’s attempt to speak out for herself.

I don’t doubt her editor at Lippincott, Tay Hohoff, made the right call in rejecting Watchman and coaxing Mockingbird out of Lee. Mockingbird is the far superior work. Its more binary treatment of racism in a small town, its vivid depictions of a Depression-era childhood similar to Lee’s own, resonate with a narrative power missing in most of Watchman (we know this because the prototype includes verbatim passages that later showed up in Mockingbird). Scout could get readers thinking about race and civil rights in a way that Jean Louise in the adult version, too pent up with righteous indignation of her own, likely couldn’t—especially at a time when Brown v. Board of Education still felt too raw in too many Southern states.

Now Harper Lee joins the roster of dead writers off of whom a great many people could profit.

If Watchman was, indeed, Harper Lee’s attempt to speak in her own tongue, it failed. She was a brand now, a line item in News Corp’s budget, too important to HarperCollins to be a mere author. (Case in point: the deluxe editions of Watchman selling for $1500 a pop around Christmastime.) The brand management of Lee at HarperCollins had been, in fact, a fait accompli for years, in the same way that The Great Gatsby, still selling half a million copies a year, makes F. Scott Fitzgerald a brand for Scribner.

Backlist gets you so far, but a new work—even one clearly meant for academic analysis and the archives, as Watchman was—meant new revenue. (This is why publishers love new work by famous dead authors.) Yet that fell short. Watchman sold over 2 million copies in 2015, and still it was not enough to counter lower revenues, negative foreign currency fluctuations, and declining ebook sales for the year. A cash cow can only do so much. Harper Lee could not prop up HarperCollins all by herself. That an 89-year-old Pulitzer Prize winner with a single novel to her name was supposed to accomplish this is, on its face, absurd.