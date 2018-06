Wind, rising in the alleys.

My spirit lifts in you like a banner streaming free of hot walls.

You are full of unshaped dreams . . .

You are laden with beginnings . . .

There is hope in you . . . not sweet . . . acrid as blood in the mouth.

Come into my tossing dust

Scattering the peace of old deaths.

Wind rising out of the alleys

Carrying stuff of flame.