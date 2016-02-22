What’s in a name? Generally when we name something, we delineate it, conferring the thing characteristics and a definition. But that’s not always true of online movements. Their names have become familiar (#BlackLivesMatter, Bernie Bros, Gamergate, Men’s Rights Activists, etc) though their borders are sometimes less clear. Because the barriers to acting in the name of a group—using a hashtag, writing an article, or reacting to others on social media, for example—are low, coherent definitions of what a movement stands for can get muddied.

Gamergate, for example, began with sexism and has since clearly aligned itself with reactionary politics. Today many members actively ridicule notions of social justice. But when it was founded, to take them at their word, Gamergate’s members were concerned with the ethics of the gaming press and wanted to do something about it. “Doing something about it,” for the gamergaters, often meant doxing and harassing their perceived enemies—mostly female game creators and journalists. The woman at the heart of the initial firestorm has, out of sheer exhaustion, abandoned the harassment charges leveled at her ex-boyfriend, the man who started the hate campaign. Now the movement’s borders are much more porous. Its members are mostly composed of white men against any kind of social progress.

Bernie Bros—some aggressive, mostly male supporters of Bernie Sanders—are similar to gamergaters in their demographic makeup (mostly white males), but are decidedly less toxic. Their crime is mansplaining to women, as opposed to harassing them off the internet. Are Bernie Bros just the latest manifestation of broader online sexism? Or do they reflect misogyny in leftist movements? The difficulty is that the answer is both: Online movements can provide easy opportunity for sexism to manifest, as existing ideological trends can also coalesce around new expressions of ideas. The line is fuzzy.

#BlackLivesMatter, on the other hand, was meant to be less prescriptive in its membership: Anyone who believes in racial justice and tweets under the hashtag can be a member. Despite egregious mischaracterization and criticism by some in the media, that very ease of entry into the movement has helped BLM become a significant force in the current election. Under the radical clarity (and, one would at least hope, the inarguable premise) of the hashtag, a wide umbrella to gather under was formed, for participants and allies alike. Part of the power of the movement is the broad singularity of its purpose.