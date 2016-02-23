While campaigning in Iowa last year, Trump took some children up in a helicopter ride. A young boy asked him if he was Batman. “Yes, I am Batman,” the real-estate mogul responded. This might seem like a typical Trumpian boast, but the moment was revealing. Trump’s political appeal is based in no small part on the way he fulfills a certain ideal of heroic masculinity that was created in popular culture. Trump is indeed a type of Batman: To his fans, he, like Bruce Wayne, is a brash, two-fisted billionaire playboy who uses his wealth to fight against a corrupt system.

But if Trump follows the pattern of Bruce Wayne, there’s an even earlier precursor, Daddy Warbucks. As a billionaire benefactor supposedly serving the common good and rescuing the heroine, Warbucks was the precursor to superheroes like Bruce Wayne, the Green Hornet, the Green Arrow and Iron Man: all heroic plutocrats and, in the case of Iron Man, also an arms-dealing nationalist. “We need toughness and we need intelligence and we need tough,” Trump said in a debate last December, sounding like a superhero preparing himself for battle.

By looking at the comic-strip precursors of Trump, we can figure out some of the more puzzling features of his appeal. Most puzzling of all: He’s a billionaire who claims to the tribune of the common man. How is that possible? The historian John Lukacs argued in his 2005 book Democracy and Populism that “despite their dislike of capitalists, populists in every country respected and supported millionaires of their own kind. (Nationalist, not internationalist, capitalist of course).”

Starting in the mid-1930s and continuing till the end of Gray’s life in 1968, Warbucks’s wealth was defended along the nationalist line suggested by Lukacs: Because Warbucks used his factories to fight the enemies of the United States (primarily communists), his great wealth was morally justified.

In striking confirmation of Lukacs’s argument, Orphan Annie made this same distinction between nationalist versus internationalist capitalism while arguing with a very naïve (albeit well-meaning) college professor named Dr. Toggle in late 1945. In this conversation, they are comparing Dr. Warbucks with Mr. Tidnab, an evil “mystery man of international business” who wants to sell the secret of the atomic bomb to revanchist Germans and Japanese militarists who want to launch another war against the United States. The argument went like this:



Dr. Toggle: “Oh, I suppose in big business one must be hard and ruthless…” Annie: “Yeah? Well Daddy Warbucks never had to be cruel or heartless to get along plenty O.K. in big business! But then Daddy is old-fashioned and patriotic. While Mr. Tinbab says he is internationally minded and th’ Dickens with any one country. Maybe that makes the difference.”

In the imagination of right-wing populism, nationalism is a bridge that crosses the chasm of class. Warbucks might be richer than us, but he protects us from foreign foes. In the comic strip, Warbucks even had his own private army of assassins, who happily tortured and killed whoever menaced Annie. With his promise of brass-knuckle tactics against the Chinese, a wall against Mexicans, and a ban on Muslims entering the United States, Donald Trump is the Daddy Warbucks of our time, ready to save Little Orphan America from the crafty foes of other nations.

Because Warbucks’s wealth is justified on nationalist grounds, he can be a populist hero. By a similiar logic, all of Trump’s boastings about his wealth aren’t seen as offensive by his financially strained followers, even those who might be evangelical Christians taught to distrust greed. Trump’s wealth is praiseworthy because it is used in the service of the nation, for a higher good. By being rich, he has helped make America great already, and he can do even more in the White House.

Donald Trump is a perfect superhero. The only problem is he’s real, and life is not a comic strip.