For straight and bisexual women, two things are always going to be mixed up: the desire for men and the desire to meet societal expectations. There’s a lot of convenience in having your sexual orientation line up with what most social organizations—families, communities, workplaces, and so forth—expect. But there’s a not-so-delightful twist. Except in rare circumstances, a woman’s desire for men is represented (in media, movies, and so forth) as a desire for a heteronormative picket-fence lifestyle. As I put it in a 2011 blog post:

[Y]oung straight women experience attraction to men—find men sexy, interesting, etc.—without this necessarily having anything to do with attraction to stability, conventionality, ‘a boyfriend,’ ‘a husband,’ etc. Yet female heterosexual desire is always assumed to be the desire for a relationship, for a father for theoretical children.

Unless a woman is very clear that she’s just looking for something casual, and not open even to the possibility of something serious developing, ‘looking at guys’ reads as ‘looking for the status that comes from male attention or commitment.’

Add to that the further blurriness between women’s opposite-gender attraction and female beauty. Our society understands female desire as the desire to be thought beautiful by a high-status dude. While I’m sure there are cases of that around, there’s also the thing where a really hot guy gets on a subway car and damn. And “hot,” in this understanding, isn’t a euphemism for saying that the man looks like he holds a steady job.

Enthusiastic female heterosexual attraction is understood, in our culture, as a woman wanting to be told she’s gorgeous, and dreaming of a conventional home life. On the one hand, most people want to be thought attractive, and few among us of any gender are going to reinvent the relationship wheel. But for women, attraction is mingled in a unique way with… wanting nothing too exciting out of life.