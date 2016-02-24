The most prominent bank-bashing ad looks back at Shelby’s record. “Bailouts reward failure and punish taxpayers,” says Birmingham small business owner Shannon Riley. “When the big Wall Street banks came with their hand out, Shelby said, ‘No way!’ Stood firm. Was the lead Republican voice against them. He refused to put hardworking taxpayers on the hook.” As Riley talks, images of Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo buildings roll across the screen. All three institutions gave PAC money to Shelby this year, so you can say they were funding this condemnation of their activities.

Now, the ad isn’t totally implausible. Shelby did vote against the TARP bailout, and has consistently called it a policy mistake. He also was one of three Republicans to vote for the Brown-Kaufman amendment to Dodd-Frank, which would have put a size cap on the largest banks’ deposits and liabilities. He has always been a somewhat mercurial figure when it comes to finance.

However, Shelby has also been Congress’s lead antagonist to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which Dodd-Frank created. His top priority since taking over the Banking Committee has been relieving large regional banks like SunTrust and PNC from stricter oversight under Dodd-Frank, and rolling back mortgage regulations to allow a freer hand in lending. He succeeded in getting one of these breaks into law, allowing banks to apply for “rural lender” status and be exempt from a series of mortgage rules.

So seeing this opponent of consumer protection regulations position himself as the enemy of the banking industry is striking. And it signals the times we live in, where sentiment against Wall Street—bipartisan sentiment, it turns out—is running hotter than it did even in 2008, when the credit crunch crashed the economy.

It’s not hard to figure out why. For the first time since the crisis, a national political figure is staking his campaign on taking on Wall Street, and is receiving a favorable response. Bernie Sanders’s broadsides against the banks, building on a critique Elizabeth Warren has honed inside Washington for the past several years, have left an indelible mark on public opinion. Incredibly, this feeling has meandered over onto the other side of the aisle; Donald Trump has attacked big financial traders as “paper pushers” who create no value for the country. And Shelby appears to recognize the dangers of being too close to the financial titans, even if you’d expect an Alabama electorate to have other concerns.