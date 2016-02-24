There’s increasingly little to say about the results of Republican primary elections. The depths of elite Republican denial, comprehensible three weeks ago, now seem limitless.

Indeed, Republican presidential politics in general has become defined by a kind of paradox. What we’re witnessing has no recent precedent, and yet the situation is unfolding in such a way as to make most descriptions of it repetitious.

When Donald Trump came in a slightly disappointing second place in the Iowa caucuses, behind a niche candidate like Ted Cruz, it made a certain amount of sense for Republican officials to rally behind Marco Rubio, a more balanced candidate, who managed to climb out of a thinning pack of also-rans into real contention.

A week later, after a humiliating debate performance, Rubio finished a despairing fifth in New Hampshire, an astronomical distance behind Trump, who routed the entire field. Undeterred, Republicans … rallied behind Rubio again. After weighing New Hampshire’s repercussions for several days, practically the entire party decided, as if controlled by an outside force, to act like the whole thing never happened.