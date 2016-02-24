But despite these benefits, there are several technological drawbacks to rapid DNA, including its limited sensitivity and high cost. Although many lawmakers have praised the technology for its ability to help with rape kit backlogs, rapid DNA cannot actually test rape kits since the technology can only test samples from a high-quality single source, explained Mike Benevento, the general manager of human identification at GE Healthcare. When compared with the price of traditional DNA-lab testing, a rapid DNA test is not cheap—approximately $350 per sample.

The FBI first proposed a system for a mobile DNA analysis technology that could be integrated with the national DNA database in 2006, but a bevy of legal, ethical and technical factors delayed its rollout.

The DHS planned to introduce the devices last October, but as of this week, no date for its pilot programs has been set. “The implementation of the program has been postponed until new voluntary consent forms are developed as well as operational protocols for translation,” said Verrico, the DHS spokesman.

Until the current law is amended by a bill like Hatch’s, law enforcement agencies can only use results from accredited laboratories, rather than rapid DNA analysis, to search for matches in the FBI’s national database.

“The technology so far has been very useful,” Figarelli said. “There’s no technical limitation to using it right now.”

The DHS recognizes that its Rapid DNA program “may create controversy,” according to internal documents obtained by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, or EFF, a civil liberties group. In a high priority e-mail from 2011, a DHS officer wrote to colleagues that “if DHS fails to provide an adequate response to [media] inquiries [regarding RapidDNA] quickly, civil rights/civil liberties organizations may attempt to shut down the test program.”

Indeed, the extended wait times on rapid DNA’s implementation have given DNA experts pause—along with an opportunity to air concerns about the automated technology’s method and privacy implications.

In the past decade, the scope of DNA collection and storage has steadily expanded. “Many states have gone from collecting the DNA of violent convicted offenders to collecting the DNA of anyone arrested,” said Jay Stanley, senior policy analyst with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy and Technology Project. Over half the states now collect DNA from arrestees and the FBI stores the DNA of more than 3.5 percent of the U.S. population. And civil rights organizations say a Supreme Court decision last June—in which five justices ruled that taking DNA samples from arrestees without a warrant or conviction constituted a reasonable search—will further expand the FBI database. They point to warning signs like the 2015 omnibus budget, which allocated $117 million “for a DNA analysis and capacity enhancement program and for other local, state, and federal forensic activities.”

“There are serious questions about whose DNA is being taken by the police and when it should be searched and how,” said Penn State law professor David Kaye, who has served on the National Commission on Forensic Science and the National Commission on the Future of DNA Evidence. Kaye added that he is not particularly troubled by rapid DNA technology but, instead, by a lack of proper policies governing its use. “Should we draw the line at arrest? Should we draw the line at conviction? Going to the other extreme, why not put everybody’s DNA up there [in the FBI’s database]?”

Until further details about the program are available, many privacy lawyers and forensic experts are concerned that the DNA samples indefinitely stored in the FBI’s databases could someday be used for purposes beyond simple identification or kinship testing, such as warrantless searches or to reveal information about a person’s health. Unlike the fingerprint, DNA has the potential to reveal excessively personal information about an individual that may be subject to misuse, said Stanley. “As we move into the future, many more correlations might be found between various genes and conditions,” he explained. Indeed, DHS documents obtained by EFF state that the military may be interested in using rapid DNA in the future to reveal information about individuals such as their sex, race, health and age.

Some immigration advocates fear that mandating widespread DNA tests for refugees could reveal secrets about parentage that should not affect a family’s asylum claim, such as whether a child is a product of an infidelity or rape. Further, they claim that kinship testing implies a literal and “nuclear” conception of family that excludes an understanding of other arrangements, such as those of families who take in orphans.

Jennifer Lynch, a senior staff attorney at EFF, says one of her biggest questions is what the FBI plans to do with the DNA sample after it is collected. She fears that the continued storage of genetic samples from asylum seekers of certain races or ethnicities could leave these overrepresented communities more vulnerable to false matches when the database is searched in the future. “We know that DNA matching can be wrong,” she said. “People can be suspects for crimes they didn’t commit. And if your database is disproportionately made up of one race or ethnicity, you are subjecting them to increased searches and the increased chances of false positives.”

In a 2013 privacy impact assessment for rapid DNA pilot testing, the DHS stated that the portion of DNA analyzed by the devices does not reveal any “sensitive information about an individual, and will not, under any circumstances, be used for decisions based on those criteria.” Manufacturers of rapid DNA have also stated that their technology does not reveal any personal information but could potentially be designed in the future to process an expanded set of loci—the portion of the chromosome analyzed.

“We’ve seen this with a lot of technologies,” Stanley said. “The more it’s used the more it can be used.”

Editor’s note: This story was co-published with Al Jazeera America.