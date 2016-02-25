From New Hampshire, to South Carolina, to Nevada, Donald Trump just keeps on winning. For Republican Trump skeptics, there’s no sense any longer in play-acting as if Marco Rubio could pull ahead, or as if Donald Trump isn’t the prohibitive favorite of the electorate.

Now, conservatives are approaching a moment of choice. Are they willing to rally behind their party’s most likely presidential nominee in the general election, or will they protest his candidacy?

On this episode of Primary Concerns, host Brian Beutler talks to two conservative writers with very different feelings about Trump. A.J. Delgado is a conservative commentator, columnist, and lawyer who is all aboard the Trump train. Michael Brendan Dougherty, a senior correspondent at The Week, remains skeptical of Trump’s qualifications. Take a listen.

