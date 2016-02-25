David’s book is, in a way, the least helpful parenting guide of all time. Wanda and Theodore were by David’s account exceedingly good parents: good role models, present, engaged, affectionate, supportive. How could they have raised the Unabomber? On one level it points to what my own mother calls the “cherchez la mom” fallacy—children are not direct products of their parenting. If Ted’s young adult life had gone differently after he left home for Harvard at 16, it’s totally possible that Wanda Kaczynski might have spent her last years touring the morning shows dispensing expert advice on how to raise brilliant boys instead of coping with having birthed an infamous serial killer.

Throughout his recollections David evinces enormous compassion for his parents, both as Ted’s first victims and as people held—even after death—partially responsible for his brother’s actions. Ted blamed them first and foremost, accusing his parents of sacrificing his happiness for their vanity. David sees more psychosis than validity in Ted’s indictments, and he is himself evidence that his parents were at least as likely to raise a Buddhist leader as a terrorist. But that doesn’t mean the dynamics of his upwardly mobile suburban family are benign. He couldn’t possibly blame his parents for wanting their genius son to attend Harvard, but in retrospect it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t have been better off at Oberlin, where he had also been accepted. They wanted what was best for Teddy, but they were trying to determine that in a world that was not interested in being careful with their son. David doesn’t try to assign blame so much as he’s trying to sketch a history of harm.

Take for instance, gender. As the Unabomber, Ted ranted about feminists, part of what David frames as a lifelong problem with women. “Feminists are desperately anxious to prove that women are as strong and as capable as men,” Ted wrote in his manifesto. “Clearly they are nagged by a fear that women may NOT be as strong and as capable as men.” Though he was far from a conservative, his complaints about “PC culture” became a touchstone for subsequent right-wing terrorists like Anders Breivik.

The Kaczynskis were probably better than average for their time and place when it came to educating their sons on how to treat women, but the nuclear family structure still inculcates a certain disregard for women’s ability to think. David remembers his mother telling him the story of Antigone, which she had recently finished reading, and his thinking that her reaction and the story were dumb. He convinced himself the characters could have avoided their situation with a little foresight. “I tried to be dismissive,” David writes, “Mom was a female given to emotional excess.” It took David a long time to understand his own feelings about his mom; what exactly that has to do with the particular valence of his brother’s aggression he leaves to the reader, but it seems to impact his telling of the story.

David is careful to stress that his wife Linda solved a case that no one else could figure out. Linda never met Ted, and even though he was an isolated shut-in there were many people who knew him better than she did. But Linda is able to see the extraordinary harm Ted has caused his family, and is able to make the leap from emotional cruelty to the physical attacks. And once she has the suspicion, Linda is able to convince David the right thing to do for everyone is to investigate it thoroughly and inform the authorities. In a back-of-the book summary of the narrative, David makes her role seem supporting, like the concerned wife in the AMC show who says out loud what her husband already knows. But David does his best to adjust our perspective and get us to understand the thinking required to suspect your estranged brother-in-law is the FBI’s most wanted, and the emotional intelligence necessary to purposefully act on those suspicions without destroying the people you love. Linda is more than a character; she gets her story, too.