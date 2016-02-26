A little over a decade ago, Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott embarked on a vigorous effort to prosecute voters under a new and little-known provision of state law that in some cases forbids a person from carrying the completed absentee ballot of another voter. Get-out-the-vote organizers, who had been assisting elderly and infirm voters, were suddenly coming under criminal investigation for handling someone else’s ballot. And Ted Cruz, who was then Abbott’s Solicitor General, vigorously backed the effort. As Cruz vies for the presidency, this chapter in his political history has received little attention.

As the number of cases mounted, critics began to cry foul that the highly technical charges were mostly being deployed against black and Hispanic Democrats. In September 2006, the state Democratic party, and several subjects of Abbott’s actions, filed a civil rights suit against the state claiming that Abbott had launched a calculated attack on the access of minority populations to the polls. As evidence, the plaintiffs had discovered a PowerPoint presentation that Abbott’s office had used for training officials to enforce the voting laws. The presentation included imagery of African Americans going to vote; it also encouraged officers to place increased scrutiny on voting envelopes bearing stamps that raise awareness about sickle-cell anemia, a blood cell disease that particularly affects African Americans. The lawsuit alleged that the Attorney General’s office had questioned voters about this type of stamp in investigating two African-American plaintiffs.

From a training presentation for Texas law enforcement officials on how to recognize voter fraud. Lone Star Project

Cruz would have none of it. “This lawsuit has no basis in law—the plaintiffs are a combination of political operatives and individual criminals who have already pleaded guilty to voter fraud,” Cruz said in a statement, referring to two plaintiffs from which his office had extracted guilty pleas. “We will vigorously defend this baseless lawsuit to ensure that admitted criminals like the plaintiffs will not be able to defraud Texas voters and undermine the integrity of Texas elections.”

The Lone Star Project, a progressive advocacy group that supported the lawsuit, fired back, calling Cruz’s language abusive and misleading, pointing out that the guilty pleas had nothing to do with fraudulent activity but were simply an admission that two Texans had carried another person’s ballot in the process of providing voter assistance. “Cruz’s verbal attack is another calculated tactic to suppress minority vote,” the group asserted.