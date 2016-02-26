The CFTC report relies mostly on Pirrong’s research and a presentation he made to the committee last year, which did not include the opinion of anyone who believes in the dangers of excessive commodity speculation. In fact, 10 of the 13 witnesses at EEMAC meetings came from industry, two were representatives of CFTC, and the other was Pirrong. The meetings never mentioned that there would even be a final report.

As Public Citizen’s Tyson Slocum, the only non-industry committee member and the only one to dissent from the recommendation, points out, Pirrong was not on the committee until after he co-authored the report. Pirrong “is so new to the EEMAC,” Slocum wrote in a minority dissent, “that I only learned he was a member when he was listed as a co-author.”

Christopher Giancarlo, a Republican CFTC commissioner who formerly worked for a derivatives brokerage firm, inexplicably presides over the EEMAC meetings, which are supposed to provide independent insight to the agency. Instead of sending the draft recommendation to the committee members for their collaborative input, the report got sent to Giancarlo, according to Slocum. Afterwards, Giancarlo distributed the report to the committee members, seeking support for the recommendation within two weeks. There was no public discussion of the report’s conclusions and no public vote. Giancarlo did not address this at a meeting of the EEMAC on Thursday, saying only, “I believe it would be imprudent for the CFTC to move forward with the current proposal without lessening its adverse impact.” Efforts to reach Giancarlo have been thus far unsuccessful.

It’s clear that this advisory committee is just a dressed-up lobbying shop designed to perpetuate industry views, laundered through a non-industry setting. In a scathing letter to Giancarlo released on Thursday, Warren asked that he withdraw the report because EEMAC did not comply with the law. “The EEMAC appears to have reached its conclusions without hearing from a single objective economic expert witness without ties to the industry, let alone anyone representing the interests of consumers or the general public,” Warren wrote.

The EEMAC report recommends that, instead of the position limits rule, the industry implement an “accountability regime” for excessive speculation, one that was already in place prior to Dodd-Frank’s position limits provision. “In other words,” Warren wrote, “the industry should just police itself.”

The for-profit exchanges (ICE and CME) who would enact this self-regulation hold two slots on the EEMAC. Slocum questioned whether companies that profit from additional trading would have any incentive to hold down speculation. The report promises they would be able to do so. In reality, the CFTC recently fined ICE $3 million for data reporting violations and not responding to inquiries from CFTC staff.

This kind of lobbying-in-disguise is all too commonplace in Washington. Advisory committees often get an unearned respect for providing objective viewpoints on key issues. As the Washington Post reported in 2014, the advisory committees to the U.S. Trade Representative, which gave key advice on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, are mostly composed of industry players whose companies would benefit from new trade agreements.

The CFTC doesn’t have to listen to its advisory committee; they could instead follow the congressional mandate to set position limits. But it’s shocking to see a committee report with the imprimatur of the CFTC that does nothing but regurgitate industry talking points. It makes it harder to trust advisory committees across the government.