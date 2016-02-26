RUBIO: ... What is your plan, Mr. Trump? (APPLAUSE) RUBIO: What is your plan on healthcare? TRUMP: You don’t know. BASH: (inaudible) TRUMP: ... The biggest problem... (CROSSTALK) RUBIO: ... What’s your plan... TRUMP: ... The biggest problem, I’ll have you know... RUBIO: ... What’s your plan... TRUMP: ... You know, I watched him melt down two weeks ago with Chris Christie. I got to tell you, the biggest problem he’s got is he really doesn’t know about the lines. The biggest thing we’ve got, and the reason we’ve got no competition, is because we have lines around the state, and you have essentially... RUBIO: ... We already mentioned that (inaudible) plan, I know what that is, but what else is part of your plan... TRUMP: ... You don’t know much... RUBIO: ... So, you’re only thing is to get rid of the lines around the states. What else is part of your healthcare plan... TRUMP: ... The lines around the states... RUBIO: ... That’s your only plan... TRUMP: ... and, it was almost done—not now... RUBIO: ... Alright, (inaudible)... TRUMP: ... Excuse me. Excuse me. RUBIO: ... His plan. That was the plan... TRUMP: ... You get rid of the lines, it brings in competition. So, instead of having one insurance company taking care of New York, or Texas, you’ll have many. They’ll compete, and it’ll be a beautiful thing. RUBIO: Alright... (APPLAUSE) RUBIO: So, that’s the only part of the plan? Just the lines? BASH: (inaudible) TRUMP: The nice part of the plan—you’ll have many different plans. You’ll have competition, you’ll have so many different plans. RUBIO: Now he’s repeating himself. TRUMP: No, no, no. (LAUGHTER) (APPLAUSE) (CHEERING)

But did the long-delayed attack on Trump come too late to revive Rubio’s faltering campaign? The Florida senator still has a path to the nomination, but it is a narrow one. With Jeb Bush out of the race and Rubio’s strong performance on Thursday, the money should come pouring into the coffers from the donor class that’s been desperate for an anti-Trump champion. If Trump’s rise is blunted on Super Tuesday—most likely by losing Texas to home-state Senator Cruz—Rubio will have enough breathing room to revive his campaign in the remaining states, many of them theoretically friendlier to his style of politics, and could score a big win in Florida on March 15. But everything—everything—has to go his way. And he’ll have to keep hammering Trump, day after day, the way he did on stage in Houston.

At least he’s now shown that he’s capable of it. Prior to Thursday’s debate, the thought of the nervous, seemingly fragile Rubio going up against master bully Trump seemed like an epic mismatch on par with chess player Bobby Fisher going against Muhammad Ali or Bambi fighting Godzilla. Yet Rubio held his own.

Consider this exchange about Trump’s business practices:

TRUMP: But you wouldn’t know anything about it because you’re a lousy businessman. RUBIO: Well, I don’t know anything about bankrupting four companies. You’ve bankrupted.. TRUMP: No, I—and you know why? You know why? (APPLAUSE) RUBIO: I don’t know anything about... TRUMP: You know why? RUBIO: ... starting a university, and that was a fake university. BLITZER: One at a time. TRUMP: First of all... BLITZER: One at a time. TRUMP: ... first of all, that’s called a... RUBIO: There are people who borrowed $36,000... BLITZER: Hold on. One at a time, Mr. Trump. RUBIO: ... to go to Trump University, and they’re suing now—$36,000 to go to a university... TRUMP: And by the way—and by the way... RUBIO: ... that’s a fake school. TRUMP: ... and by the way... RUBIO: And you know what they got? They got to take a picture with a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump... TRUMP: ... I’ve won most of the lawsuits. RUBIO: That’s what they got for $36,000. BLITZER: All right, I want to move on. TRUMP: And they actually did a very good job, but I’ve won most of the lawsuits. BLITZER: Mr. Trump, Senator, I want to bring in... RUBIO: Most of the lawsuits.

This wasn’t a clear-cut victory for Rubio, however. Many, if not most, Trump fans have an intense empathetic attachment that will cause them to stick with him no matter what. His loyalists will feel that he held his own simply by staying aggressive and insulting even when he was—for the first time—genuinely put back on his heels at moments. Still, Rubio succeeded in introducing Republican voters to the idea that Trump is not the great businessman he claims to be. It’s the kind of nagging doubt that might help to finally put a ceiling on Trump’s support and give Rubio the extra time he needs.

But now that Rubio has gone on the attack, the question is whether he can survive the inevitable counterattack. Trump has hitherto largely ignored Rubio, but if the past is any guide, Rubio will now be in Trump’s crosshairs.