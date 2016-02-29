China Daily, a state-run newspaper, trumpeted the guidelines as measures to address mounting urbanization woes, including the snarled traffic jams and noxious smog that have plagued cities as their populations have swelled.

But the government’s mandate explicitly addresses both the function and form of new buildings, and the planning imperative seems designed to go beyond improving the quality of life. The end of “weird” architecture ties in to the government’s recent efforts to champion frugality, revive traditional values, and keep foreign ideas at bay—priorities that have assumed even greater importance in the midst of China’s ongoing corruption crackdown and fears of an economic slowdown.

The Chinese Communist Party has always been keenly aware of the propaganda value of architecture. In the 1950s and 1960s, following Mao’s rise to power, bureaucrats took wrecking balls to traditional homes under the rationale that the nation needed new buildings to match its fresh ideology. The old structures were replaced with Soviet-style apartment blocks, wide boulevards, and imposing halls that embodied the socialist spirit. “National form, socialist content” became the planning motto of the day.

A few decades later, the 2008 Summer Olympics—China’s coming out party as a global leader—proved a boom time for “weird” architecture, as bureaucrats rushed to approve starchitects’ expensive and impressive designs for buildings that could double as monuments to China’s superpower status. Pritzker-prize winning architects like Jean Nouvel, Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, and Zaha Hadid all won major commissions. Since 2005, Hadid alone has been awarded more than ten projects throughout China (not including a knock-off of her design built in Chongqing). Meanwhile, in the suburbs, local officials chose to house their headquarters in iconic buildings evoking power and prestige: the U.S. Capitol, the White House, even the Palace of Versailles.



A couple takes wedding photos in front of Thames Town Church, Thames Town, Shanghai Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Of course, it can be easy to mock piano-shaped museums and Eiffel Tower replicas. (When I wrote a book, Original Copies, on China’s “duplitecture,” people demanded to know why I would dedicate time to this “kitschy,” “unimaginative” form of “trash” design.) The strange buildings do have their redeeming qualities, however. Counterintuitively, though many of the structures look Western, the conditions that gave rise to them are uniquely Chinese—including China’s distinct philosophy on copying, which has traditionally been more nuanced and permissive than the West’s. They reflect a specific time in China’s post-reform evolution, when the country was grappling with how to assert itself. And they evoke the minor but significant liberties that the government is now poised to claw back. Architecture was strictly Soviet and tightly controlled under previous regimes. These “weird” buildings are testaments of the freedom people have had, for the first time in a generation, to experiment with design and, in the domestic sphere, see individual fantasies become reality.

