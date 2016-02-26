But as far as complexes and inhibitions go, aren’t we all? And no writer can type a shock word with the same casualness it may acquire when tossed off in casual talk. There are conversations which tend to purify themselves like running brooks. I have heard some of the most objectionable participles flung around in a way which was wholly austere. These were grace notes from which all sensuality had departed. It would be interesting to take some such free talker and show him a stenographic transcript of the words which come tumbling out of his unconscious. I suspect that he himself might be gravely perturbed to see himself in cold type.

John Steinbeck lays it on pretty thick in The Grapes of Wrath.

Print changes the entire character of a phrase. A simple damn by a river’s brim may become a fearful expletive when set down in bold face. There are things that are well enough at a smoker which should still be kept out of twenty-four-point Caslon. Of course, we are rearing up a new generation of readers and reviewers. I have yet to see a single critic make any mention of the fact that John Steinbeck lays it on pretty thick in The Grapes of Wrath. I hold no card of membership in the critic’s craft and so I may state timidly that I think he does. Nor will I willingly accept the indictment that any such opinion indicates that I am drifting to the right. I do not see a necessary connection between proletarian literature and some set percentage of words which bring the blushes to a maiden’s cheek.

Of course, I respect the complete integrity of Steinbeck’s artistic sincerity. Indeed I think The Grapes of Wrath is a novel of great significance, and one cannot write of misery and men crushed to the ground without having access to words that are earthy. But at times I think a kind of phoniness creeps in. Folklore can become confused with the type of yarn which the stockbroker brings up from the busy marts of trade, saying, “Here is one, that was going around the Street today.” In at least one chapter of The Grapes of Wrath a little daisy is introduced about a boy who owned a cow, and it is presented as something springing right out of the anecdotage of the sharecroppers. Upon some subjects I have a retentive memory. I spotted that one. It first came to my ears on the sidewalks of Manhattan, West Eighty-Seventh Street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues. I was six years old at the time, which would make the dirty little story at least half a century in age. It has been lugged into The Grapes of Wrath. It is not a native flower.

Even the revolutionary writer will err if he fails to grasp the enormous effectiveness of occasional understatement.

Some years ago I was accepted by a friendly magistrate as an expert witness in a case brought by John Sumner’s society against James T. Farrell. The book in question was A World I Never Made. I was testifying in favor of Farrell. Magistrate Curran, whose literary gifts became palpable when he served as assistant mayor, very properly refused to accept a marked copy. He said he wanted to read the book as a whole. And he dismissed the complaint. As far as my own testimony went, I said truthfully enough that in my opinion Farrell was an important literary figure, that he was not a person seeking cheap notoriety; that A World I Never Made was a distinguished piece of fiction and that it was not aimed at the prurient nor would it make any appeal to them.

But I’m glad that Sumner’s law did not ask me on cross-examination, “Don’t you think the longer interlude on the boy’s erotic day dreaming might have have been made at least one-third less without sacrificing anything vital in literary merit?” Having been duly sworn, I would have been compelled to answer, “I think it’s too damn long.” I have always held to the theory that too much chalk may be just as bad for a novel as for a knee joint.