To absolutely no effect, the Republican Party and its conservative movement allies have spent months and months—and a fair amount of advertising money—spreading the message that Trump is actually a liberal. The kernels of truth in their claims are undeniable. Over a long business career, Trump has sprayed opinions and campaign cash like buckshot. It’s easy to strip some of these statements and donations from context to create a caricature of Trump as an unreconstructed liberal Democrat.

This strategy had several obvious flaws, beginning with the fact that very few of Trump’s issue positions as a candidate can be construed as liberal. He supports regressive tax policy and intolerant immigration policy, to say nothing of his political affect, which is more brutish and politically incorrect than many conservative talk-radio hosts’. Criticizing Trump for attacking crony corporations, or for objecting to the idea of people dying due to lack of health insurance, may only help him.

What Rubio and Cruz demonstrated last night (and what Rubio continued demonstrating, somewhat haltingly, today) is that the secret to getting under Trump’s skin isn’t to call him a liberal but to mock him, or call him a crook, and to not stop (as Jeb Bush did so frequently) after a single pop to the nose.

The downside of this revelation, though, is that it leaves open the question of how a crooked, risible demagogue managed to commandeer the Republican Party, almost without trying.

Some conservatives no doubt criticize Trump’s heterodoxies because they believe in orthodox conservatism. But others have cottoned to the Trump-is-liberal line because it absolves the movement of responsibility for creating him. Much like civil-rights movement revisionism—pretending Republicans are the true and rightful heirs to Martin Luther King’s legacy—is often spun to absolve the right of its complicity in structural racism.