Hillary Clinton’s victory in Saturday’s South Carolina primary is hard to overstate. The former secretary of state, who was slated to win the state under any conditions, appears to have picked up roughly 74 percent of the state’s Democratic voters, with reports emerging that Bernie Sanders did not win a single county. As expected, Clinton dominated among black voters, claiming 87 percent of their votes to Sanders’s 13 percent according to exit polling. Clinton did especially well among black women voters, winning 89 percent of their support compared to Sanders’s 11.

Though Clinton’s win was expected, it still doesn’t make for easy brushing off by the Sanders campaign: Black voters’ support is essential to securing the Democratic nomination, and the South Carolina results show little sign of major inroads being made by the Sanders campaign into black communities. So, though South Carolina doesn’t mathematically doom Sanders in terms of delegates, and though it’s too early to doomsay over Super Tuesday, it might be time to think about what Sanders’s political revolution will become in the event that his candidacy fails.

There are clues to the future of Sanders’s movement in the demographics he did relatively well with in South Carolina: the young and the independent. As with his past performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, Bernie did best among young people, earning 54 percent of voters between 17 and 29 years old. Notably, though Sanders did not win a majority of young black voters, he won more of their support than that of their older counterparts.

Sanders also won 54 percent of voters who identified as independent, another group he has routinely appealed to throughout this year’s race to the Democratic nomination.