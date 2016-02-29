It is untenable to attack Trump for advancing a ludicrously skeletal alternative to the Affordable Care Act, when the Republican Party has no alternative of its own, and Trump’s competitors offer little more clarity.

It is untenable to attack Trump for fiscal profligacy when nearly all conservative elites are aligned in consensus that the country urgently needs huge, regressive tax cuts, much more defense spending, and absolutely no immediate cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

It is untenable to attack Trump for refusing to say how he will provide health coverage to everyone—a pledge he’s repeatedly made—when Republican leaders suggest their Obamacare alternatives, which will strip coverage from millions of Americans, won’t disadvantage anyone.

It is untenable to attack Trump for promising to deport 11 million immigrants if you’ve built party politics on the impression that the country is being inundated by immigrants, invaders, ISIS infiltrators, and disease carriers.

It is untenable to pretend that Trump’s promise to finance a wall on another country’s budget is somehow less fantastical than promising to sow enough chaos in immigrant communities that they’ll leave the United States on their own.

It is untenable to attack Trump for saying the IRS might be auditing him because he’s such a “strong Christian” when you’ve convinced nearly half the country that the IRS needs to be reined in or abolished because it has been illegally targeting Christians and conservatives in a campaign of political retribution.

It is untenable to attack Trump for being unelectable when you’ve convinced nearly half the country that the other party’s frontrunner is going to be indicted by the Justice Department for endangering national security.

It is untenable to attack Trump for refusing to disavow David Duke when a a guy who once described himself as “David Duke without the baggage” is now the third most powerful Republican in the House of Representatives.

Remove this immense capacity for bullshit and self-deception from the party’s political arsenal—or at least render it ineffective—and it’s hard to envision what mobilization tools (and thus what policies) would replace it. There is an optimistic scenario in which a reconstituted conservative movement organizes around a more productive, less uncompromising politics.

A new Republican Party (formed to confront Trump in the election, or in the aftermath of his defeat) would perhaps be more consistently attuned to the social concerns of religious voters—pairing existing religious-right commitments like opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage with a more progressive distributive agenda aimed at reducing poverty and encouraging family growth. A party like that would be able to vie for Trump’s supporters by promising to lift them up, rather than by stooping to their level, and would insure their losses among secular whites by appealing to devout but ideologically non-doctrinaire churchgoers.

This might not describe the pluralistic, tolerant Republican Party of liberal dreams, but it beats most of the easily imagined alternatives. If Republicans rally to Trump and he loses, it will embolden the purist, maximalist faction of the party led by Ted Cruz all over again. This faction will plausibly claim that, but for Trump, an orthodox conservative would have won the nomination and the presidency. Republicans will deploy the tactics they used against President Barack Obama against President Hillary Clinton, but with much more uniformity and zeal. On the other hand, if Republicans rally to Trump and he wins—well, then liberals will face more pressing concerns than gaming out the GOP’s uncertain future, or wondering what will become of the conservative movement as we know it.