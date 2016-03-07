How does Wilson imagine that such change happens, not on the evolutionary scale, but on the political timeline where his proposal will succeed or fail? He doesn’t really say, but he gives a few clues. Discussing the future of population, he notes one of the most hopeful statistics of recent history: When women achieve literacy and a modicum of empowerment, the birthrate falls enough that global population should begin dropping—on current projections this will happen in most countries by the end of the century. There is no stronger evidence that human freedom and progress are compatible with long-term planetary health. Wilson says of this change that “population growth has begun to decelerate autonomously, without pressure one way or the other from law or custom,” and he calls it “an unintended consequence of human nature, namely the flip from r-strategy reproduction”—large numbers of poorly resourced offspring—“to K-strategy reproduction”—small numbers of well-resourced offspring—“in favorable environments.” Missing from that picture are the lives women want to live by having fewer children; the laws and policies that establish or undermine sexual equality and personal autonomy; three waves of modern feminism; and the thought of, among others, Mary Wollstonecraft, Harriet Taylor Mill, and John Stuart Mill.

Wilson’s optimism about economic growth is also rooted in a naturalized logic of history. Here the driver is the “evolution of the free market system” toward energy-efficient, eco-friendly technologies. Wilson exudes confidence that lightening our ecological footprint is just what markets organically do as they evolve. But of course there is no scenario in which such change happens without a massive political decision to build ecological “costs” into the price of energy and other technologies; otherwise, markets will continue to “evolve” dysfunctionally by treating the global atmosphere as a free dumping ground.

Even this is just a standard technocratic fix, which gives political regulation a central place but aims to “make markets work.” Is that enough? Wilson writes cheerily that, “Almost all of the competition in a free market, other than in military technology, raises the average quality of life.” This is a rather faith-based assertion for a man of science. There are plausible, and darker, ways to see things. There is growing evidence that competition can amplify economic inequality, concentrate market power in oligopolies and monopolies, and foster industries with dubious public benefit, such as much of high finance. If we want what Wilson urges, a move toward an economy of “quality” rather than “quantity,” it may be that the current market economy is perfectly counterproductive: By producing insecurity at every point, from anxious and unequal education to a precarious job market to uncertain retirement, it ensures that no one ever really has enough. That is the microeconomics of an economy of endless appetite for more, what Wilson would call an economy of quantity. A shift to “quality,” meaning, for instance, valuing the natural world for its own sake, might have a fighting chance after a move to a more secure, more humane social order. Wilson gives no hint of having considered this wrinkle in the “evolution of the free market system.”

A more interesting approach was possible. Wilson argues that human nature is flexible, but not infinitely so. Universal templates—solidarity, sympathy, self-interest, storytelling, a sense of beauty, the impulse to transcendence—get expressed in some of many possible forms. But how do we select among the expressions? Surely by creating the institutional and legal architecture—our far more complex version of the ant colony and its roles—in which people learn to fear or trust one another, form sympathetic bonds with parts and places of the natural world, and develop the social repertoires, cosmologies, and forms of judgment that guide them through the world. In other words, human nature is a political creation—not, of course, at the deepest biological level, but at the level that counts, the one that can make a difference where we live.

Although Wilson aims for the vantage of the universe—who else today calls a book The Meaning of Human Existence?—the strengths and limitations of his standpoint are those of a mind formed in the twentieth-century United States. He believes that nature is generally benign and is at its purest in wilderness; he is distressed that children today are less exposed to remnants of the wild than he was in his Alabama childhood of the 1930s and 1940s, but he does not seem to have imagined how it would feel to be radically more vulnerable to nature, whether in the form of a drought, an epidemic, or a predator, as many were a century or two earlier. Wilson imagines markets as natural things, born organically from human rationality and social intelligence. He has the indifference to serious political thought of someone who has always been able to take good-enough government for granted. And he has a kind of revivalist, post-Transcendentalist sense that if “we” could just get the problem of human consciousness right, history would pivot at last in the right direction.

This is a book of grand ambition without much to say. The glimmer of an important argument is here, but it is not much developed beyond the title. Wilson has given us a shambles, a smudgy and diminished case for a big idea. Half-Earth, The Meaning of Human Existence, and The Social Conquest of Earth repeat themes and arguments, and the habit gets more frequent with each new book. Instead of drawing a speculative map of which half of the earth would be saved and proposing what the path to preserving it might be, Wilson fills 18 pages with one-paragraph sketches of some naturalists’ favorite places on earth, which get mired in repetitious breathlessness. He tells us that he and other naturalists take joy in nature, but admits this is a feeling “I can’t explain in words to you.” This turns out to be true.

Half-Earth also feels poorly balanced. Approaching his final argument, Wilson veers off for several pages into the prospect of artificial intelligence, then doesn’t explain why, except repeating that we humans need to think about our place in the world. He devotes polemical chapters to the word “Anthropocene,” the geological portmanteau term for “the age of humanity” which Wilson calls “the most dangerous worldview.” It isn’t. He argues (asserts, really) that the word implies arrogance, human selfishness, and ecological complacency. It doesn’t. All of this is a distraction. The Anthropocene is a useful name for the reality that the future of the planet is, for better or worse, substantially in human hands, and that we need forms of thought and politics that can make our choices more deliberate and generous. Half-Earth is an Anthropocene argument through and through, and Wilson wastes time attacking the idea of “the Anthropocene” when he should be making his case.

The Senegalese ecologist Baba Dioum said in 1968, “In the end, we will conserve only what we love, we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we are taught.” Although Wilson does not repeat Dioum’s much-quoted adage, he offers himself as a teacher, explaining the world in order to save it. Unfortunately, his well-intended book is a victim of his parochial understanding of the human beings who are both its audience and its topic. It will take something different to save the earth even halfway.