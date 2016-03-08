Amazon is a good example of a company that built itself on top of simple boxes. There are many forms at Amazon. There is the big search bar. There is the checkout process. There is the form where you fill out the address of your relatives. And then there is the form that lets you write a review.

Amazon without the reviews would be just a big store. With the reviews it becomes a bizarre document of human opinion. There is a drama to reviewing, and a prioritization. First, Amazon lets you choose a star rating. You can select gold-colored stars, one to five, a completely arbitrary number that happens to correspond to the fingers of the hand. By doing this and choosing a star you have given that company an incomparable gift: You’ve expressed an opinion, presumably as a rational consumer, and you’ve done it in such a way that your thought can be converted to an integer.

This is the good stuff. When you have integers you can immediately average them. Now you have the average customer review! Amazon can classify you: This is the person who gives the single star. He really didn’t like this product. This other person, on the other hand, is a giver of five-star reviews.

Once they have acquired the all-important stars, a further tease begins. A large box appears—not huge, not screen-encompassing, but big enough for some serious analysis. “Write your review here,” it prompts. And people do. People really like reviewing things. There are at least 80 million reviews in Amazon, likely many more. Tens of millions of reviewers. And each review is a testament to the human desire to be heard. In particular, to be heard at a slightly louder volume than the branding and back-of-book promotional copy of a given item. To register delight or disgust. So they fill out the form.

Forms are the part of the web where the money gets made, where the content becomes “user-generated.”

The average consumer has very little fear of going on too long. Once you start typing the review, more options appear: A new box shows up; a link is there to “Add photos/video.” This is how the individual is led to part with more and more of her opinions.

It’s a new world at that moment. In the past, opinions were best kept to oneself; the role of the reviewer was serious and sanctified by the press. But the web elevated the opinion, and commercialized it. It started with seeing stars and then they asked for more of your thoughts on, whatever, toilet seats or Twilight—and hopefully it poured out of you in a way that those who come after can comprehend.



What a weird human thing to do. Like hobos leaving chalk markings. Nice lady lives here. Don’t buy this shampoo. Avoid this book if you want a happy ending. Beware mean dog. Who are we helping when we fill out that box? Mankind? Our peers? Our children? Are we just whiny babies seeking to assert some fabricated dominance, or does reviewing a product online make us part of some greater human fellowship, communicating our humanity to whatever stranger may follow along the same path?

Amazon doesn’t let you too far off the leash, of course. There’s a “tips and guidelines” style guide that tells you to “explain why you liked or disliked it” and instructs you not to “include promotional content of any kind.” This links to even further instructions on writing a “great review”—“not too short, not too long”—at least 20 words, but less than 5,000. This is an insane range. It spans everything between a tweet and a major essay in a magazine.

If you’re going to have a giant online marketplace, you need to have some ways to find the most interesting products. People will give you their opinions for free. And the engine to transmute opinions into data is the web form, so the people building your web site of necessity reach for one of those. And since computers can reproduce the same pages over and over, the forms reproduce as well, millions and billions of times, and people learn that they can fill them out and that their reviews themselves will be reviewed (thumbs up, thumbs down), forms upon forms.

As the rest of the content-driven web slowly dies off due to mergers, acquisitions, and attrition, as personal homepages vanish, as tweets and Facebook posts disappear into various kinds of ether, the product-comment remains relevant. Our web sites may decay. Our blogs may get hacked. We will all die someday. But our opinions and star ratings on Harry Potter are immortal. The online product review is the most commercially useful and long-lived content that we can make. Our fleeting opinions will outlive us all.