Jeff, the tall, strong cowboy who drove eight horses toward the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School today, often says it’s “for the children.” His daughter Riley was the child he’d been specifically doing it for, just as his mother, whom he described as a “wild woman,” once did it for him. The Shinn family seems to have made themselves into pioneer ancestors for future generations, and that means Riley gets to skip a week of school and spend most days napping on a wagon, cuddling with her father, and eating licorice out of a Costco-sized plastic container. She was one of his three daughters, and, by all appearances, this man with a handlebar mustache was pursuing a fourth. Today, he began an unrelenting public courtship consisting solely of catcalling. I was the dismissive target.

When we arrived at the school, we saw children from kindergartners to fifth graders fidgeting in a large, wide circle. We were given no script to recite or handouts to offer the classes as they passed. We did what we’d been doing all day, what we’d do every day. We waved. We smiled. We went to and from the ramshackle but sanitary “potty wagon” we traveled with. And then we pushed forward, very, very slowly.

At lunch, I moved to Jerry’s wagon. Jerry’s not doing it for the children. He’s here for the money, paid to drive, as well as loan several horses. This is just one of the treks he makes every year, including a Pony Express run.

“This here is an educated woman,” he called out to Jeff, who found my reassignment unjust. “You wouldn’t know what to do with her!”

Jerry does. For the next three hours, our conversation flowed over the sound of battering hooves and groaning wheels on pavement while his wife, Terry, rode around us. Her sweet mule, Rosie, was devoted to Jerry’s horses and spent most of the day trying to get her short, thick head as close to them as possible. And yet she responded with speedy reverence to Terry’s directions, even when they led her away from her darlings. I could have watched Rosie grapple with this impassioned struggle all day.

Jerry won his wife in a town auction, he told me loud enough for Terry to hear as she rode around our wagon, smiling mischievously under a large hat. They acted like newlyweds, but they’re around five years into marriage, and now retired. In one breath, he told me his daughter manages a pet store and had a baby, and Terry’s daughter is a lesbian who adopted a baby with her partner. “You probably see a lot of that kind of thing in San Francisco,” he said to me. It doesn’t sit well with him. “I’m trying,” he said, and I believe him. He was madly in love with Terry, and just about anything connected to her.

Our destination, on the other hand, was thoroughly unlovable. What they called a campsite appeared to be no more than an extremely long driveway on the edge of an unincorporated, sparsely populated community 6,913 feet up a mountain. A soufflé of dark clouds hung above, and a foreboding chill swept the ground. Rain was imminent, and there was no shelter. Everyone else would be under cover in 30 minutes. That’s how long it would take most of them to get to Amacker Ranch by shuttle and drive their cars back to Tamarack Pines. I waited with Merle, who watched for her husband’s SUV, a pop-up camper in tow.

When it started to rain, Merle’s eyes welled up. I’ve slept in a flooded tent before, I assured her, and it could be worse. I wasn’t snowbound in the Sierra Nevadas, trying to decide whether to hold out for another day or eat her. I’d been promised salmon for dinner.

Still, word spread quickly. I was offered the back of horse trailers, foldout beds and couches in campers, and the interior beds of trucks. I eventually settled on the front seat of Tracie’s massive truck, seconds before a torrential downpour, and spent the night contorting myself in a series of extremely uncomfortable positions. It was more than fine. There was a fleeting, but restless charm to it that reminded me of Tove Jansson’s Travelling Light, a short- story collection about journey and isolation: “Maybe my passion is nothing special, but at least it’s mine.”





Day 3: Tamarack Pines Cutoff to Kyburz

Distance: 13 miles. 17 minutes by car; 5 hours by wagon

After a fortifying breakfast of scrambled eggs and potatoes, I reported to Doc Wiser’s two-person carriage. My task for the day was to keep a steady supply of pamphlets about the wagon train rolled and secured with rubber bands, ready for Doc to throw to onlookers. “You don’t want to see him mad,” Denise Sloan Smart, his regular passenger, warned me before heading off to a funeral.

Every part of my short-lived reenactment career had been practice for today. I did my best Emily Dickinson in a burgundy calico dress and white shawl, care of Doc himself, and met the pamphlet challenge, but I didn’t look nearly as good riding next to him. Denise was a professional. She’d sewn herself an entire wardrobe full of brocaded dresses made of silk, cotton, and linen to wear at Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma, where gold was first discovered at Sutter’s Mill.

It’s also the site of one of the greatest personal tragedies in California’s history of easy money. The mill’s foreman tasked his employees with discretion while he made the half-day journey to deliver the good news to his partner, John Sutter, but his men demonstrated about as much self-control as Veruca Salt in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Word quickly spread throughout the nation—and then the world—and the federal government discarded its proposed boundary line. The newly acquired state would be drawn to include as much of the Sierra Mountains as possible. California was shaped in part by gilded lust.

Three decades later, Sutter died in a Washington, D.C., hotel, hoping Congress would pass a bill awarding him a $50,000 restitution for the pillaging of his land. The man who kidnapped and enslaved Native Americans—who he sometimes paid in bits of tin that could only be redeemed in the store he owned—believed he’d been cheated.

Doc, now in his seventies, is a retired second-generation train conductor who lives out a Gold Rush dress rehearsal year-round in a tattered, three-piece suit. He shaved his scraggly beard once, for a girlfriend, and won’t make that mistake again. Doc is a local star in Placerville—known as Hangtown to the forty-niners—where he offers free wagon rides and supplements his pension with appearances. Everyone knows his name.

His horse, Beetle Bailey, is getting up there, too. On chilly mornings, Doc massages liniment gel onto his 31-year-old legs and then walks him in circles, hoping the combination will leave him warm. Horses evolved in Europe and Asia and have a relatively easy time in Northern California, but age and miles walked leave Beetle Bailey’s legs cold and stiff. He needs electrolytes too, a common practice on endurance rides, when horses sweat profusely for prolonged periods of time.

“You want to drive Beetle Bailey?” Doc asked after lunch. I did and I didn’t. I’d been feeling a bit like a spectator watching a sport I used to play—on occasion, I rode as a girl—eager to relive that glory. I also felt terrible. These horses were pulling heavy loads up steep hills in inclement weather. I found the sound of their hooves slamming against the pavement unsettling. The teamsters had all named desert and country rides that were preferable while assuring me the horses liked Highway 50. It didn’t always look that way to me, but I never pushed, knowing they wouldn’t let such a loaded observation stand. It suggested suffering, which is a word they associate with animal rights activists.

But I’m a pioneer. I do what needs to be done. “Give me the lines,” I said with swagger, excited to show off the very little knowledge I’ve acquired (they’re only called reins on horseback). Unencumbered, Doc tossed books, as he called the pamphlets, to everyone he saw. He hoarded them in the belief that hand-selling was vital to the wagon train’s future, whereas other members dropped off stacks in retail stores. “Join us next year!” he yelled to unsuspecting passersby. “There’s a party for us in Placerville on Saturday, and I want to see you there!”

In addition to his daytime evangelizing, Doc often asked for a moment during the nightly meeting. Usually, he spoke as an emeritus president of the organization, pointing out problems and past glory, but not tonight. Someone’s wife, a friend of the association, was an injured postal worker who needed our prayers. Hats came off. Heads dropped. We prayed.

And then we drank.

The building adjacent to the motel had long closed, but the owner opened up a makeshift bar for the wagon train every year. Drinks were free. Tips appreciated. Something cold and strong sounded like just the medicine for my body’s many aches and pains. Days spent bouncing up and down on unforgiving wooden benches were taking a toll, and I feared I had a cavity.

“We’re gonna have a date night,” Jeff called out to me. If this were an 1849 saloon, I’d charge him more than the going rate, an ounce of gold, to sit next to me at the bar, but I preferred to imagine him as a miner at a womanless ball, and it was his turn to play lady. I kept the image to myself and cast Jeff a baleful look, to everyone’s delight. As they made their way inside, I lingered by the motel sign: The top welcomes you to Kyburz. The bottom says you’re leaving it.





Day 4: Kyburz to Fresh Pond

Distance: 14 miles. 17 minutes by car; 6 hours by wagon



Protesters! So, at least, went the rumor along the wagon train. A rapid, low-stakes slandering of animal rights activists ensued, as if they’d been tipped off about a rival school’s prank. “Good!” one teamster announced to no one, staring straight ahead. “I haven’t had fun with them in a while!”

I sought distraction in the mountainous terrain, searching for sudden movements from embedded activists. Would they block the road like Greenpeace or, like PETA, create some gruesome tableau by replacing horses with people? I doubted any good would come out of a confrontation, but the prospect was electrifying.

I’d spent much of the day watching the ground shimmer through a haze of heat, certain my journal entry would match the forty-niners’ many two-line entries on the bleak monotony of wagon life. I’d written a summary in my head: Doc napped while I drove Beetle Bailey, which was exciting for about a second. Yesterday’s ride had rubbed my palms raw, and the sun had baked the tops of my hands red. I never want to look at another white or yellow cheese sandwich again.

To my disappointment, we arrived at Fresh Pond without incident, where I encountered yet another layer of pathos. We were planning to spend two nights alongside a gas station, or rather, those of us who weren’t in the know or didn’t live nearby were. The rest promised to return in time for an afternoon of “BBQ, wagon rides, storytelling.”