The Guns That Won

Not long after marrying the only son of Oliver Winchester in 1862, Sarah began her march to bleak distinction. Her first child, Annie, was born and died 40 days later from the mysterious childhood ailment of marasmus, a wasting malnutrition for which the doctors of the era had no answer. Death now began to stalk her in earnest, and though the evidence is inconclusive, it is thought that she had at least one if not two more stillbirths, before her husband Will died of tuberculosis in 1881 and her own mother died two years later. Faced with this squall of mortal misfortune, Sarah sought recourse in the rage for mediums and spirit séances that was sweeping the country in the 1870s and ’80s as Americans, still reeling from the death toll of the Civil War, sought to communicate with their dearly departed.

In a partly speculative but gripping foray, Haag describes how Winchester most likely felt herself cursed, not only by the immediate deaths of her family but by all the souls dispatched courtesy of her husband’s firearms. As she writes, the famous medium Ada Coombs told Sarah she could “balance the ledger.” Sarah’s deceased husband then spoke through the medium, suggesting, “an urgent, astonishing, and fantastic mission for Sarah: a mission of both evasion and atonement.” In response, the reclusive Sarah spent her vast wealth on an arms race of her own, buying a plot of land in what is now San Jose, California, and hiring a team of carpenters to work in shifts around the clock for 38 years, adding a crazy-making array of rooms, hallways to nowhere, intricate tile floors blazoned with obscure spiritualist motifs, and windows opening on brick walls. Only by building, apparently, could she keep the vengeful spirits at bay. This loony monument to excess and expiation by one of the world’s richest women is now a tourist attraction known as the Winchester Mystery House.

The Way of the gun: A Bloody Journey Into the World of Firearms, picks up the story in modern times, and begins from the foundational premise—hardly worth arguing over—that our species is currently saturated to the point of bursting with guns. Different from Haag’s book, which concentrates mainly on the United States, author Iain Overton takes readers with him on a global whistle-stop tour dedicated to showing how our firearm apotheosis has transformed social codes, engendered new categories of employment, changed medical practices, and in ways both macabre and charming, altered the terms on which guns themselves are prized and collected. In the process, he paints an entirely dispiriting picture of a world whose cognitive dissonance—its embrace of the thing that’s coarsening and killing it—is extreme.