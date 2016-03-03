The LAPD has highly structured rules on the use of force, based on a “command and confront” model. An officer is allowed to inflict physical pain to obtain compliance with commands when confronting a suspect. Striking a suspect about the body (but not the head) with batons is actually taught at the police academy. The specific technique taught, and employed by the defendants, is the “power stroke.”



Since the videotape shows that King never complied with police commands—arguably he lunged toward the officers at the beginning of the tape, kept getting up, continued to raise his hands, and resisted when the officers tried to pin him down or “swarm” him—they had the right, under LAPD rules, to persist in hitting King about the body. The tape does not show a blow to King’s head or face. Prosecution witnesses said a head blow occurred before the tape started. Defense witnesses said King suffered injuries to his face from hitting the ground, not from a baton.

The “command and confront” logic of the defense theory was perfectly gauged for the jury that tried the case. Nine of twelve jurors had either served or were closely associated with some branch of the military. Five middle-aged men were in the Navy; one graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served twenty-two years. One woman juror, 64, was with the Army at the end of World War II and now works for Industries, Inc., supervising government contracts for outfitting Navy ships. Another woman, 65, was with the Air Force. Another, a 40-year-old Hispanic, served in the Army. The ninth juror with military ties is a 38-year-old man who works at Unisys, where he designed military software.

Somehow, the racial barrier prevented this jury from seeing a human being under the baton blows.

As the trial unfolded, the commentators on Court TV recognized that the defense was doing a surprisingly good job in defusing the tape and framing issues from the police perspective. As the defense concluded with the testimony of defendants Theodore Briseno and Powell, however, some seemingly fatal cracks opened in its tightly crafted case. Briseno offered compelling testimony that he thought the baton blows of his fellow officers were sickeningly excessive, that Koon had lost control, and that he (Briseno) had communicated these beliefs to his partner, Officer Rolando Solano, at the scene. Solano, a defense witness, corroborated Briseno’s anguish. Powell himself was battered in cross examination by numerous inconsistencies—the prosecutor, Terry White, in his closing argument created a chart showing more than twenty demonstrable “lies” told by Powell. But most important, during Powell’s testimony (due to a tactical blunder by his lawyer) the jury learned of a nasty racist description he offered of a domestic dispute he had encountered earlier in the evening (“Gorillas in the Mist,” “Who be they?” “Ha, ha, ha”). For the first time in the trial, White, a black prosecutor who had to that point downplayed the racial angle, hammered it home.

But the jury did not respond. Powell’s racist remarks only underscored the unstated racial premise in the defense’s “command and confront” theory. As Koon, expert witness Dukes, and the defense lawyers broke down the tape frame by frame, and talked about the extraordinary, continuing danger posed by an uncompliant King, the racial imagery was plain. King was an unusually large man. He did not seem to respond to the electronic shock of the teaser gun, or an electronic harpoon shot. He acted like he was on PCP. He was dangerous. Somehow, the racial barrier prevented this jury from seeing a human being under the baton blows.