With new TV commercials bombarding the airwaves before the crucial winner-take-all primaries on March 15, we analyzed the ten most notable spots from this week—including a spate of attacks on Donald Trump—and listed the rest below. You can see every presidential spot that’s aired in this campaign cycle at the New Republic’s 2016 Campaign Ad Archive.

Marco Rubio: “Knows Nothing”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Conservative Solutions PAC, the outside group backing Marco Rubio

Reach: Aired in Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, and Mississippi

Impact: This unexceptional attack ad sticks with the familiar talking points about Marco Rubio being the foreign-policy expert and Donald Trump knowing nothing. But the ad makers decided to spice things up by making it look like an old movie reel, a choice that’s more distracting than innovative.

Marco Rubio: “Miami”

Type: Biographical Ad



Who Paid for It? Conservative Solutions PAC, the outside group backing Marco Rubio

Reach: Aired in Florida

Impact: With the narrator enthusiastically intoning that Rubio “knows our streets, our communities, our passions,” this ad occasionally sounds like a telenovela. But after spending months denying that he supported a pathway to citizenship, you have to wonder whether this Spanish-language ad will have much impact in Miami, where 36 percent of residents are immigrants.

This week’s other new ads from Conservative Solutions: “Fools,” “Better Way”

American Future Fund: “Sherri”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? American Future Fund, a Republican PAC that has attacked a variety of Republican candidates. Rivals say it is affiliated with Marco Rubio.

Reach: Aired nationwide as part of a multi-million dollar ad buy

Impact: Of the three American Future Fund spots that feature people allegedly swindled by Trump University (see column above), this ad is perhaps the most effective, partly because Sherri, the single mom who talks directly to the camera for 30 seconds, looks like she’s holding back tears.

American Future Fund: “Best Negotiators”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? American Future Fund, a Republican PAC that has attacked a variety of Republican candidates



Reach: Aired in Florida and on national cable

Impact: This ad tries to paint Trump as a thug, rubbing shoulders with criminals, mafiosos, and drug traffickers. While the charges seem a little exaggerated, the spot has a terrific kicker: “Trump entrusted convicts to help him run his company. Who would he entrust to run the country?”

This week’s other new ads from American Future Fund: “Bob,” “Kevin”

Our Principles PAC: “Scam”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Our Principles PAC, a Republican group devoted to attacking Donald Trump

Reach: Aired nationwide as part of a $1 million ad buy

Impact: The infomercial footage of Trump talking about Trump University is the best part of this ad. By showing how good Trump is at selling something shady to average Americans, the ad undermines his credibility, his main asset with an electorate that wants a politician who “tells it like it is.”

Our Principles PAC: “Unelectable”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Our Principles PAC, a Republican group devoted to attacking Donald Trump

Reach: Released online

Impact: Republican groups rarely call other Republicans racist, but this anti-Trump ad does exactly that, and its montage of newscasters and pundits saying things like “I flat-out called him a racist” is blistering. It also previews arguments Hillary Clinton will trot out in the general election if Trump does become the nominee: that he’s a “bigot” and a “xenophobe.”

This week’s other new ads from Our Principles PAC: “Big Money”



Club for Growth: “Tough Guy”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? Club for Growth Action, a super PAC affiliated with the conservative group Club for Growth, which lobbies for lower taxes

Reach: Aired in Florida as part of a $1.5 million ad buy

Impact: This rather standard ad suggests that Donald Trump, for all his tough talk, is actually a weakling. But the narration is interesting because it uses words often ascribed to bullies, like “hide,” “duck,” and “pick on,” to make him sound like a coward.

Hillary Clinton: “Gabby”

Type: Issue ad



Who Paid for It? The Clinton campaign

Reach: Aired in Massachusetts on the weekend before Super Tuesday

Impact: This ad is arresting because you can see how much former Representative Gabrielle Giffords is struggling to form words on camera. It was a shrewd move on the part of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which clearly believes that confronting viewers with the human cost of gun violence is a powerful argument in her favor.

This week’s other new ads from the Clinton campaign: “Al Franken”

Ted Cruz: “Experience”

Type: Biographical



Who Paid for It? Keep the Promise I, a super PAC backing Ted Cruz

Reach: Aired in Tennessee and other Super Tuesday states

Impact: After South Carolina, where most of Keep the Promise I’s attacks on Donald Trump failed to have any effect, the PAC seems to have moved away from hitting Trump. Instead, it’s airing ads like this bland spot, which recycles positive, biographical talking points about Ted Cruz’s experience as a lawyer who “fought for the Constitution” and the Second Amendment.

Ted Cruz: “ Ted Cruz Is Our Candidate”

Type: Endorsement ad



Who Paid for It? The Cruz campaign

Reach: Aired in Texas on the weekend before Super Tuesday

Impact: This spot is slightly more effective than the usual endorsement ad because Texas Governor Greg Abbott suggests that people should vote for Senator Ted Cruz out of loyalty to their home state: “It is our duty as Texas conservatives to support a leader that we can trust.”

John Kasich: “Meow”

Type: Attack ad



Who Paid for It? New Day for America, the super PAC backing John Kasich

Reach: Aired in Ohio as part of a six-figure ad buy

Impact: New Day for America has a reputation for quirky ads, like their “mud” commercials in New Hampshire, but this one verges on the bizarre with a vulgar word Trump said at a campaign event bleeped out with the “weary cat face” emoji. The ad aired on television in Ohio, where the mostly older viewers who see it might not understand the emoji reference.

This week’s other new ads from New Day for America: “Talk”

