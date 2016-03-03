Stalin at the 8th Congress of the Russian Communist Party, 1919 Wikimedia Commons

The image of Stalin established by official propaganda is, of course, of no help in evaluating his personality and defining the essence of what is, vaguely called “Stalinism.” Soviet sources speak of him as being primarily a Marxist scholar of genius, a legitimate successor of the three bearded prophets; only after paying homage to his talents as a scholar do the official biographers mention Stalin’s great practical, organizational talents. Yet this is a characteristic upside-downness, long practiced in the Soviet Union under Stalin’s own guidance. Stalin’s talents were mostly in the field of organization and political intrigue. His contribution to Marxist teachings may be unique, but it is unique in the sense that it was designed to overcome whatever obstacles the holy scriptures of the creed posed in the way of political action. Stalin has trained a generation of Russian intellectuals and party workers in what he called “living Marxism” which in his interpretation meant the art of fitting all changes dictated by practical necessity into the framework of a seemingly rigid doctrine. He has, as Klaus Mehnert put it, “relativized Marx.”

It may be argued that whatever Marx, Engels, and even Lenin had said was of only limited practical use in the solution of problems facing the leader of a victorious revolution which had entered the stage of stabilization and was becoming a “going concern.” Lenin had already done violence to the theory of the “withering away of the state” in order to justify his choice of the institution of the Soviets as the vehicle for a revolutionary government that was to prepare its own “withering away.” But Stalin had to carry this process much further. It may be utterly incomprehensible to the Western mind why the successful leader of a regime established after the elimination of enemies and rivals should have to engage in long and involved theoretical disputes in order to make his obvious, and in a sense understandable, practical moves appear as justified by doctrine. The answer must probably be sought outside the general tendency of rulers to claim continuity with what they actually uproot. Stalin seems to have undertaken a long war against the essentially idealistic inclinations of the Russian intelligentsia, its craving for a grounding of its actions in absolutes, in a basic “world view.” This brings us to what appears to be the essential difference between Stalin and the other “old Bolsheviks” whom he felt he had to get rid of not only because of the threat which they presented to his personal dictatorial ambitions but also because of their belief in Communism clashed with his basic lack of faith.

“Principles never exerted any influence over Stalin”—his unsuccessful rival Trotsky writes in the bitter and occasionally vicious study of the Soviet dictator. “The immediate administrative task always loomed before him greater than all the laws of history.” But the art of governing consists primarily of taking care of a succession of administrative tasks. Stalin apparently felt that principles, even Marxist principles when rigidly applied, were an obstacle to the proper and successful performance of administrative tasks. His efforts in the field of theory were directed at subverting theory. He could not do it in the same terms in which he had expressed his doubts about religion at the age of 13 (according to the memoirs of the Georgian Glurdzhidze): “You know, they are deceiving us. There is no God. The talk of God is empty chatter.” He had acquired a vested interest in posing as a legitimate continuator of Marx, Engels, and Lenin. On occasion, however, his references (especially to the two non-Russians) give the impression that he is saying in a polite way that their teachings were empty chatter and certainly an obstacle rather than a help in guiding the actual course of the Soviet state, in theory destined to “wither away” but in practice determined to stay very much alive.

But Lenin, too, it will be said, had an eminently practical mind and never allowed doctrine to stand in the way of political moves dictated by expediency. Yet Lenin, though not exactly devoted to what is called “government by the people,” had a basic confidence in people and in their performance when properly led. Stalin was constitutionally unable to rely on any true spontaneity; things may be made to appear spontaneous but they had to be carefully engineered by the aparat of the ruling bureaucracy. Lenin honestly disliked bureaucrats; Stalin built them up, in the party and in the government, and made them—not Marx’s proletariat, not Lenin’s “masses”—the real rulers of Russia. “Socialism,” he wrote quite early, “is built not on sentimental feelings, not on abstract justice, not on love for the proletariat, but on scientific principles.”

This boast of being in possession of a “scientific” formula for the seizure and retention of power accounts for Stalin’s insistence on disguising his “teachings,” in essence a set of instructions to the bureaucracy in the apparatus of the party and government (and also in the arts and sciences which are mere auxiliaries of the totalitarian effort of the government) as contributions to Marxism. And unlike Lenin, who relied on his powers as an orator and debater to make others accept his point of view, Stalin, who always was a poor speaker, discarded shortly after his accession to power the habit of debate, not only for the mass of citizens, but also within the party and even in its inner councils. Party congresses were simply not convened or else so organized that they performed no more than a solemn ratifying function, similar to that of the Supreme Soviet, allegedly Russia’s supreme legislative body.