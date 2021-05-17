Reconsidering One Hundred Years of Solitude

As Macondo declines, a “voracity of oblivion” undermines “memories,” wiping out the very history of its rise and fall, and sinking it into “a kind of idiocy that had no past.” The last Buendías spend their days in a delirium of incest. Aureliano Babilonia, an illegitimate member of the family, and his aunt Amaranta flit naked through the decaying family house, clinging to each other in bouts of unbridled love, oblivious to the ants and tropical life that are reclaiming the mansion and all Macondo back from the fortitude and endurance that created it. They live in an erotic dream, and produce the last Buendía, a male, conceived in love to cleanse the race of “its pernicious vices and solitary calling,” but sprouting, at the base of his spine, a small “pig’s tail,” a “cartilaginous” protruberance “in the shape of a corkscrew with a small tuft of hair on the tip” in fulfillment of an old prophecy: that the incestuous coupling of the Buendías would eventually produce such a deformity. Hence the Buendía line, begun in hope over a century ago, ends in monstrosity. Less than a day after his birth, the last Buendía is carried off and devoured by an army of ants, and the line comes to an end. For the Buendías time was always “turning in a circle”: its history was a “machine with unavoidable repetitions, a turning wheel that would have gone on spilling into eternity were it not for the progressive and irremediable wearing of the axle.”

García M á rquez’s narrative surface echoes lo real maravilloso , the marvellous in the real.



Reality, García Márquez said in an interview in Barcelona, is not restricted to the price of tomatoes. He asserts that life is filled with the miraculous lying dormant at the heart of the quotidian, adding that for him the key to writing One Hundred Years of Solitude was the idea of saying incredible things with a completely unperturbed face. The ideal novel should “perturb not only because of its political and social content, but also because of its power of penetrating reality; and better yet, because of its capacity to turn reality upside down so we can see the other side of it.” Hence ghosts wander disconsolately through the household, priests levitate in proof of God, and a hauntingly beautiful young girl, Remedios the Beauty, ascends to heaven in body and soul while cleaning sheets out of doors, “waving good-bye in the midst of the flapping sheets that rose up with her.” García Márquez’s narrative surface echoes the phrase used by the Cuban novelist Alejo Carpentier to describe his own work: lo real maravilloso, the marvellous in the real.

A gypsy magus named Melquíades, the tutelary spirit of the Buendía family, discovering the solitude of death intolerable, returns periodically to give instruction to those select members of each generation of the family able to see him. His coded parchments, deciphered, in the end, by the last Buendía, turn out to be the book we are reading, since Melquíades, as the book’s narrator, is able to see backward and forward in time. Melquíades’s parchments contain the “history of the family . . . down to the most trivial details, one hundred years ahead of time.” Melquíades had eschewed the linear chronicling of events according to man’s conventional time, and instead “had concentrated a century of daily episodes in such a way that they coexisted in one instant.” For Melquíades, time exists as a simultaneous whole, a simultaneity, in which the future, as well as the past, shows “through in time as one sees what is written on the back of a sheet of paper through the light.” Melquíades’s parchments constitute, in other words, an “eternalized fragment” of time, whole and complete, absolved of serial linearity. Hence the form of the parchments becomes the form of the novel, and “everything is known,” as Melquíades iterates throughout the book, for both gypsy and omniscient novelist. Hence the form of the book partakes of the magic of these parchments, as a work of art becomes a self-contained world. The distant past arises in the running present; the cycles of the Buendías mirror one another, past and future. The final passage of the narrative celebrates this coming together of art and life: