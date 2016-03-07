The series, as conceived by Julian Fellowes, originally had a three-season arc, but popular demand stretched it into an ungainly six, and the once-tight plot spun out into tatters. With Mad Men, Matthew Weiner was able to convince us that after seven seasons Don Draper was being led down a fateful path—towards enlightenment, as it turned out. But Downton Abbey lived out its drama after three seasons in a mêlée of death and destruction, culminating with the death of the heir of Grantham, Matthew Crawley, in an untimely car crash. What happened next was extraordinary: Everyone simply went on living.

In his failure to deliver a cohesive six seasons of television, what Fellowes gave us instead was time. The exquisite boredom of the second half of Downton Abbey approaches the provincialism of George Eliot’s Middlemarch. World wars give way to petty battles between mothers and sisters, between servants and their own limited prospects. Policemen come and go with the promise of drama, only to disappoint; suitors arrive and leave, financial problems arise and are cleverly solved, a telephone is installed, a dog dies, a new dog is born. As the years wear on, the characters of Downton Abbey softly bounce around their upholstered rooms, coming together, drifting apart, lightly crashing together when necessary.

But it turns out the dead of Downton don’t really leave us. Scullery maid Daisy sets up the army photograph of William, who she was married to for just a few hours before he died, on a bookshelf in his father’s new farm. She’s much older than William now, preparing to leave service after years as the lowest member of staff. William’s father has become her father, a reminder that the ones who change our lives are often the ones who come in at an angle, dashing in and then dashing out.

In the final episodes, Tom attempts to reconcile Edith and Mary with the memory of their sister, his dead wife Sybil. But then Tom himself has been little more than ghost in the Downton household, his presence a constant reminder of loss. He drifts from table to table, party to party, and finds a friend in Henry Talbot, who shares an interest in cars. Henry’s best friend has recently died too, killed in a racing accident. Love becomes a form of shared loss for Mary, visiting Matthew’s grave to give herself permission to marry her final, imperfect beau. Fellowes is determined to smash everyone together in the end, in a finale of almost orgiastic happiness.

As we prepare to leave them, how many people are buried in the Downton churchyard? Sybil is there, with Matthew, and William, and with the coming war, who will join them? The churchyard will soon be more peopled than the Abbey. Matthew’s former fiancée Lavinia is buried there—there was no time to return her body home after her sudden death from influenza in 1918. Her father requested his own ashes should be buried next to his daughter, and Matthew fulfilled that request the following year. Seven years later, as the Crawleys are left to struggle with their future—the house, the title, the finances—their churchyard is home to this forgotten widower father and his daughter, snuffed out by the twentieth century. Lavinia, so perfect and good, so dull, so kind, died a convenient death. But like so many of the deaths in Downton Abbey, her death allowed others to live, and her place in the churchyard is reminiscent of the final lines of Middlemarch: