The Sanders/Cruz states tend to be very white. Leaving aside Texas, the most diverse state Cruz holds is Oklahoma, which at 72 percent white is still notably more white than America as a whole (63 percent white). Conversely, Clinton/Trump states, clustered around the South, tend to be much more diverse, and are especially likely to have large African-American populations.

But if Clinton and Trump are winning in the same set of states, the demographics of their constituencies are very different. Even in very diverse states, the Republican party is very white. South Carolina is 63 percent white but the GOP primary electorate was 96 percent white. Conversely, 61 percent of South Carolina Democratic primary voters were African-American.

Trump is a highly polarizing candidate who has made issues of America’s ethnic identity central to his xenophobic campaign. The pattern of states he does well in suggests that he wins with white voters who live in diverse states. They seem to feel the tug of Trump’s xenophobia more than white voters in overwhelmingly white states. For her part, Clinton does best with black voters in those very states, voters who might find the rise of Trump-style ethnic nationalism threatening. (Even though the main target of his ire is Latinos rather than blacks, Trumpism promotes a frightening strain of white identity politics that has manifested itself in denunciations of Black Lives Matter and in hostility toward African-Americans at his rallies.)

The flipside is that Sanders and Cruz do well in overwhelmingly white states because issues of ethnic identity are less fraught there, making the electorate more open to pitches that don’t center around such issues. Cruz’s rigid ideological conservatism is more concerned about adhering to supposed biblical and constitutional principles than white identity politics. And although Sanders has an admirable, lifelong history of opposing racism, his heavy rhetorical focus on economic issues does tend to overshadow his actual anti-racist policies.

When Sanders does talk about racism, he often frames it in economic terms, as in the unfortunate comments he made in Sunday’s Democratic debate. “When you’re white, you don’t know what it’s like to be living in a ghetto,” Sanders said. “You don’t know what it’s like to be poor. You don’t know what it’s like to be hassled when you walk down the street or you get dragged out of a car.”