But the vast majority of them voted for Edwards anyway, swayed by the campaign’s most famous bumper sticker: “Vote for the Crook. It’s Important.” Designed by a Roemer supporter who feared a Duke victory, the sticker became so popular that Edwards affixed one to his own car.

Democrats realized that they couldn’t bring Republicans to their column just by harping on Duke’s long history of racist and anti-Semitic activity. They had to make a different case, pitched to voters who by and large loathed the Democratic candidate.

So they seized on a traditional election-year argument: a Duke victory would lead to job losses. Edwards’s campaign enlisted David Dixon, a key player in the construction of New Orleans’s Superdome, to argue that the city’s convention business would suffer if Duke won. So would many other industries, the Democrats predicted, because no one would want to invest in a state led by an ex-Klansman.

Democrats continued to hit Duke for his racist past, of course, which helped draw a record turnout from African-American voters. But the key to Edwards’s resounding triumph—and to the repudiation of David Duke—lay in the appeal to white Republicans, who were more worried about Louisiana’s economic health. In exit polls, over two-thirds of Edwards’s supporters named “the economy” as the most important issue in the runoff election.

The lesson for Democrats in 2016 seems clear. In the event of a Clinton-Trump matchup, it may not be enough to underline Trump’s odious personal qualities or his obvious lack of qualifications for the White House. Already, there are concerns that Trump is unique among the Republican candidates in his ability to win crossover votes from culturally conservative blue-collar workers who have traditionally aligned with the Democrats. Democrats will have to take Trump down the wonky way—by showing how his policies would ruin the American economy. But they may also have to admit that Republicans find Clinton odious, persuading GOP voters to cast a ballot for her even as they hold their noses.