When Marco Rubio finally won one of the Republican primary contests that took place this weekend, netting all of Puerto Rico’s 23 delegates, conservative social media became a hall of mirrors, challenging even some of its most regular visitors to distinguish between biting sarcasm and the grouchy, unembarrassed ignorance that has made it so difficult for Rubio to gain foothold throughout the campaign.

I wouldn't get too excited about Rubio's performance in Puerto Rico. They only voted for him because he promised them amnesty & citizenship. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) March 6, 2016

FWIW, Puerto Rico gets no electoral votes in general election. Win there is entirely insignificant except reinforcing Rubio's amnesty agenda — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) March 6, 2016

To the untrained eye, these tweets are equally objectionable ways of saying the same, wrongheaded thing. But the first is from a Rubio supporter, baiting Donald Trump fans into showcasing their hallmark uncouthness and racism. The second is the genuine article: a Trumpista revealing that he either doesn’t know Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens—that you can no more grant “amnesty” to Puerto Ricans than to Texans—or that he believes all brown-skinned Spanish speakers vote in a single-issue bloc.

Political Twitter makes it tempting to overgeneralize, but the right’s reaction to the Puerto Rico primary actually embodies one of Rubio’s central liabilities.

The backdrop for this weekend’s election is a crippling debt crisis that has generally pitted liberals, open to the idea of offering the island territory something akin to bankruptcy protection, against conservatives, who have generally rejected the notion of a Puerto Rico rescue as a bailout.