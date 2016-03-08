President Barack Obama met with his financial regulatory chieftains on Monday, and I got the distinct impression that something was on his mind. See if you can figure it out.

“The laws we have passed have worked,” Obama said, referring to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform legislation. “I want to emphasize this because it is popular in the media, in political discourse—both on the left and the right—to suggest that the crisis happened and nothing changed.” About three minutes later, he reiterated, “So I want to dispel the notion that exists both on the left and on the right that somehow, after the crisis, nothing happened.” And later, Obama hit that point again: “So when you read articles, whether on the left or the right, that suggest somehow nothing happened and everybody just went back to the same go-go years that they were engaging in before, those are factually incorrect.”

Looks like somebody didn’t like the ending to The Big Short!

Obama’s frustration probably springs from the fact that the Democratic presidential primary has become a referendum on Wall Street’s influence on politics and the economy—and with 100 percent of precincts reporting, “negative influence” won in a landslide. Senator Bernie Sanders based his entire campaign on antipathy to the banks, and Hillary Clinton has scrambled to argue that her plan to crack down on the financial sector is stronger and more comprehensive. Both believe that more needs to be done to make the system safer and fairer, which is enough to drive to distraction a president who describes Dodd-Frank as the most sweeping financial reform in 80 years.