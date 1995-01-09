Barbie is 35 this year and along with a special-edition vinyl reproduction of the original 1959 model, Mattel has launched a new Bedtime Barbie. Not a Barbie fan, I immediately imagined the worst (fuschia teddy…) and couldn’t resist a classic parental shudder. Could there be a better symbolic indictment of juvenile consumer culture? Casting three decades of coyness aside, the fashion doll had, to judge by her name, finally exposed her disreputable origins. (Barbie was inspired by salacious Lilli, a German gag item for men.) The fact that “Bedtime Barbie” shared Christmas season pre-eminence with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers clinched the diagnosis of advanced decadence in the playroom.



But Bedtime Barbie, I discovered on holiday shopping expedition to Toys “R” Us, is actually dressed like every little girl’s grandmother. She wears a long fuzzy pink nightgown, with demure white lace at the throat and cuffs. The bigger surprise is the look of “the first soft body Barbie doll you can sleep with” underneath her nightwear. I peeked, eager to see (and feel) a cushiony version of the mighty bust. Bedtime Barbie turns out to be barely distinguishable from the refined-looking rag dolls every little girl’s great-grandmother stitched delicate clothes for, except she has just a little extra stuffing above the waist.

The cuddly Barbie was a calming influence on me: suddenly the mid-’90s panic about dangerously mindless kid merchandise seemed like, well, panic. Even a couple of hours in a mass-market madhouse like Toys “R” Us didn’t revive alarmism. Sure, there’s too much of everything (15,000-20,000 kinds of toys on the shelves, out of a total market of 120,000). But just look at all the floor space devoted to wholesome sports equipment. Construction toys clutter the shelves. Kitchen play paraphernalia is made of the sturdiest plastic—not all of it pink. And the prices, as Toys “R” Us guarantees, can’t be beat. As for the junk, I asked for Jibba Jabber, the most ludicrous sounding toy on the list of “hot” Christmas items from Toy Manufacturers of America Inc., the industry trade association. No salesperson had a clue of what I was talking about.