Bedtime Barbie is actually dressed like every little girl’s grandmother.

The cuddly Barbie was a calming influence on me: suddenly the mid-’90s panic about dangerously mindless kid merchandise seemed like, well, panic. Even a couple of hours in a mass-market madhouse like Toys “R” Us didn’t revive alarmism. Sure, there’s too much of everything (15,000-20,000 kinds of toys on the shelves, out of a total market of 120,000). But just look at all the floor space devoted to wholesome sports equipment. Construction toys clutter the shelves. Kitchen play paraphernalia is made of the sturdiest plastic—not all of it pink. And the prices, as Toys “R” Us guarantees, can’t be beat. As for the junk, I asked for Jibba Jabber, the most ludicrous sounding toy on the list of “hot” Christmas items from Toy Manufacturers of America Inc., the industry trade association. No salesperson had a clue of what I was talking about.

Above all, a cruise down the aisles undermined my support for the favorite reform currently urged on American toy manufacturers: liberate girls from their doll ghetto and give them the kind of dynamic toy opportunities boys enjoy. A disproportionate share of the 5,000-6,000 new playthings introduced into the toy market every year are aimed, unfairly it is claimed, at boys. It is unfair—for the boys. Roughly 80 percent of those novelties are flops, or quick fizzles, and a glance at the crummy combat- and sci-fi-oriented miscellany makes clear why. If diversifying for girls means forsaking loyalty to Barbie and sturdy Little Tyke kitchens in order to flirt with faddish T.V. tie-in action figures—or, say, Doctor Dreadful Food and Drink Labs (serving up Monster Warts and Putrid Potions)—that’s hardly progress.

On my way out, I finally found Jibba Jabber ($12.99). Following the instructions, I grabbed the creature’s long neck and shook it. Strangulated burbling ensued. The perfect release for a parent after a hard day in toyland, but happily I didn’t need it.