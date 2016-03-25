The present leaks across the past

like motor oil over water, acrid

rainbow on reflected sky,

on backlit silhouette of you

against the reconstructed ancient

dignitary’s mansion. Go in.

A paper lantern fits on the electric bulb.

The threshold rises halfway up your shins,

the courtyard’s paved with crescent flagstones

fanning out in waves to mime

a sea the dignitary’s wife had

lived beside in childhood and missed.

They lap the stagnant gray-green

of the ornamental pond whose koi

float blurry streaks of orange

and acid-bitten rocks called “cloud

skeletons” adorn an island you

can reach across the humpbacked

bridge where girls in rayon imitations

of Qing gowns zipped over jeans

are posing. The vendors hawk

white popsicles. Their crumpled wrappers

drift along the wall toward alleys

of the unrestored old houses

set to be replaced with condos named

for the historic district, mostly

unlit now, though an occasional

fluorescent glow shows through

the newsprint-covered panes

and often you see boots lined on a sill

to dry, one pair somehow

with two still-steaming golden flatbreads

balanced on the shafts, and pasted

here and there on oxblood doors

a shiny placard of the character for “fortune”

hanging upside down, “upturned”

being a homonym for “comes here.”