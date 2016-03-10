Brooks has a story about the fight over the Republican presidential nomination that has become a common one. Trump has no longstanding commitment to the Republican Party; does not even make a pretense of knowing anything about policy; breaks from party orthodoxy on issues like trade; mobilizes racial and ethnic resentment in a way that is too loud and overt for elite Republicans; and is thus unacceptable. But Ted Cruz’s straightforwardly radical conservatism isn’t acceptable either:

If the G.O.P. is going to survive as a decent and viable national party, it can’t cling to the fading orthodoxy Cruz represents. But it can’t shift to ugly Trumpian nationalism, either. It has to find a third alternative: limited but energetic use of government to expand mobility and widen openness and opportunity. That is what Kasich, Rubio, Paul Ryan, and others are stumbling toward.

Brooks’s narrative, however, founders on one problem: Substantively, there’s not a dime’s worth of difference between Cruz and alleged moderates like Kasich, Rubio, and Ryan. And none of them have policy agendas that are any more serious than Trump’s. Let’s consider what these “moderate” alternatives stand for.

John Kasich: The Ohio governor has taken the role of the moderate, sensible adult in the primaries. He has maintained an avuncular tone and refused to ape Trump’s insult comedy routine (as the hapless Rubio did). He also broke from party orthodoxy as governor by accepting the Medicaid expansion offered by the Affordable Care Act. But there’s absolutely nothing moderate about his policy agenda. He favors a massive upper-class tax cut that would slash the top marginal rate by more than ten points and completely eliminate the taxes on investment and inherited income. In addition to reducing federal revenues to redistribute wealth upward, he’s calling for $100 billion in additional defense spending. Even if these policies were mostly funded by debt, they would still require major cuts to federal spending for important programs for the poor and middle class. But he also favors a balanced budget amendment, which means the necessary cuts would be absolutely savage.

And before you give him too much credit for accepting the Medicaid expansion, like every major Republican candidate he favors repealing the Affordable Care Act and gestures at replacing it with a bunch of empty platitudes (“patient-centered care, choices, market competition, decentralized decision-making, higher quality, respect for individuals, and an end to Obamacare’s big government interference”). In practical terms, this mean repealing a program that has provided health insurance to 20 million people and replacing it with less than nothing. Kasich might be moderate in tone, but there’s nothing moderate about him in substance.

Marco Rubio: The erstwhile Great Establishment Hope was once a poster boy for the “reformicons,” a small and apparently uninfluential group of conservative intellectuals who urged the Republican Party to move beyond its obsessive focus on cutting taxes for the rich and start providing some benefits for ordinary families. But his futile bid for the presidency involves diving into conservative orthodoxy headfirst. He’s offering a massive tax cut—costing $6.8 trillion over the next decade—heavily titled towards the upper class. This, of course, is paired with a big increase in military spending. The effect of all this on actually necessary programs would be devastating. He’s on board with the Republican agenda of “replacing” the ACA with some clichés about “patient-centered” care scrawled on the back of a cocktail napkin. He does, however, believe in “energetic” government in at least one respect: He has argued that the Constitution requires abortion to be banned at any stage of the pregnancy, without exception.