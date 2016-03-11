When members of the professional class wish to understand the working-class Other, they traditionally consult experts on the subject. And when these authorities are asked to explain the Trump movement, they always seem to zero in on one main accusation: bigotry. Only racism, they tell us, is capable of powering a movement like Trump’s, which is blowing through the inherited structure of the Republican party like a tornado through a cluster of McMansions.

Frank doesn’t dispute that Trump is running on a platform that includes overt bigotry, nor that members of Team Overt Bigotry in today’s culture wars prefer Trump as a candidate. The nuance Frank brings to the discussion is that Trump’s supporters aren’t the racist bumpkins they’ve been caricatured as in the press, but are in fact a thoughtful and informed portion of the electorate, and one that has been disproportionately impacted by free-trade deals that Trump opposes. Frank writes that he “noticed something surprising” in Trump’s rhetoric:

In each of the speeches I watched, Trump spent a good part of his time talking about an entirely legitimate issue, one that could even be called leftwing. Yes, Donald Trump talked about trade. In fact, to judge by how much time he spent talking about it, trade may be his single biggest concern—not white supremacy.

Frank is right that there are understandable reasons why a working-class white person might support portions of Trump’s platform, as it is. This doesn’t mean Trump is the real progressive or something like that, but it means that he’s picked up on certain concerns that some other candidates have not. Free trade is bound to sound different to someone whose job was moved overseas than to someone whose skills and qualifications make them a natural fit at the top of this economy. This doesn’t quite get at why someone would favor Trump over Sanders. But it explains why a Republican might prefer Trump. And Frank’s very right to call out that cringe-inducing Kristof column, in which Kristof ‘debates’ a folksy Trump voter of his own feverish invention.

But honestly it’s enough that voters are willing to overlook overt bigotry. Being OK with an openly racist and sexist candidate, with one who has actually built bigotry into his platform, is itself a statement about the bounds of acceptability. The rabid-racism question is irrelevant.

OK, fine, it’s not entirely irrelevant. It’s just hard to get too worked up about people who are fine with bigotry—as long as they get everything else they’re promised—being maligned as enthusiastic bigots rather that the passive bigots they are; the people, in other words, for whom maintaining white supremacy is only the tenth most important political issue, and the first nine are fantastic and thought through. But really, who cares? Nuanced bigotry is still bigotry.

Let’s return to our otherwise flawless anti-Finnish candidate. On some level, one would have to be more understanding of the people who support her due to their own struggles. Let’s say you really need free college, free healthcare, and here’s someone offering what you need… but with a side of ugh-Finnish-people. But this is explain-but-not-excuse territory. It has to be, or else the thing you’re supporting really does wind up being… fascism. Which, historically, tends not to go so great—not for the proverbial Finnish, not for opponents of the regime, and, indeed, not for anyone in the nation, once (ideally) non-fascist forces (I’m picturing Trudeau armed with baby pandas) swoop in and remove the fascist regime.